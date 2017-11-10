Roy Moore's Ex-Colleague: Everyone Knew Roy Dated High School Girls

"It was common knowledge that Roy dated high school girls. Everyone we knew thought it was weird," said Moore's ex-colleague Teresa Jones.

Like with most men in positions of power, it was also an open secret that former Alabama state judge Roy Moore dated teenage girls.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported the candidate for the Alabama Senate had sexual relationships with at least four teenage girls. One of the girls, Leigh Corfman, was just 14 when Moore reportedly stripped her to her underwear, touched her breasts and genitals and then forced her to put her hand on his crotch through his shorts.

Now, a former colleague of Moore says everyone knew he dated underage girls. Former Etowah County deputy district attorney Teresa Jones told CNN, “It was common knowledge that Roy dated high school girls. Everyone we knew thought it was weird. We wondered why someone his age would hang out at high school football games and the mall. But you really wouldn’t say anything to someone like that.”

When she was asked why girls did not step forward at the time, Jones said, "At that time, in that atmosphere unless the girls came forward with specifics, then no, no charges could have been brought. The Weinstein, Hoffman, etc. revelations have made it far more palatable for women to come forward.”

Moore vehemently denied the allegations during a Veterans Day speech, stating the story was just a ploy to damage his chances in the special elections for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama on Dec. 12.

“I am not guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone. To think that grown women would wait 40 years .... to bring charges is absolutely unbelievable,” Moore said. “There are investigations going on. In the next few days, there will be revelations about the motivations and the content of this article.”

However, during an appearance on Sean Hannity's show, his words were a lot more indefinitive. The Senate candidate said he did not know Corfman but did not outright deny dating teens while he was in his 30s. Instead he said it would have been "out of my customary behavior" and didn’t "generally" remember pursuing sexual relations with teenage girls.

After the allegations surfaced, several Republicans condemned his behavior, even asking Moore to stop his run for the Senate.

However, President Donald Trump stated otherwise.

On Saturday, trump, who has been accused of similar claims, said he did not know about Moore's alleged sexual assault claims because he did not watch TV.

The president, who is more often than not the first one to jump on Twitter about "Saturday Night Live" skits of himself, said, "I don't get to watch much television. Primarily because of documents. I'm reading documents. A lot."

"Believe it or not, even when I'm in Washington or New York, I do not watch much television," he added. "People that don't know me, they like to say I watch television - people with fake sources. You know, fake reporters, fake sources."

Later, Trump changed his stance and instead stood up to defend Moore.

"[W]e cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life,” Trump said, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

She also added that Trump thinks that if the claims are true, Moorer himself will do the right thing and step aside.

That's a nice defense of an alleged sexual predator of another.

So, Moore is supposed to judge himself? That seems very unlikely.

