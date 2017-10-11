Trump-Backed Senate Candidate Accepted Money From White Supremacists

Carto “has been associated with nearly every significant far-right movement in the country, from neo-Nazism to militias, segregationism to Holocaust denial,” According to the Anti-Defamation League.

It appears Alabama Republican Roy Moore, a Senate nominee and notorious Islamophobe, accepted monetary assistance from white supremacists. The Foundation to Defend the First Amendment, a group financially supported by Willis Carto, a Nazi supporter, sent a $1000 donation to Moore’s non-profit, Foundation for Moral Law, in 2005, according to public tax documents reviewed by the Huffington Post.

It's not yet clear whether Moore's organization returned the check.

There

Carto died in 2015. He spread his racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric to a mass audience through Liberty Lobby, his political advocacy group, and its attendant publications ? including American Free Press and SPOTLIGHT magazine.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Carto, “has been associated with nearly every significant far-right movement in the country, from neo-Nazism to militias, segregationism to Holocaust denial.”

The people who run the Foundation to Defend the First Amendment have an ideology that is, “Total Nazi; and notice I didn’t say neo-Nazi,” Todd Blodgett, the former head of the white supremacist record label Resistance Records — and later an FBI informant — told HuffPost.

Moore was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court twice. First in 2003, when he refused to remove a monument of the Ten Commandments that he commissioned and placed in the Alabama Judicial Building. Later, after winning a re-election in 2013, he was suspended in 2016 for ignoring a ruling that would leagalize same-sex marriage.

According to the Post, Roy Moore collected more than $1 million from his Foundation for Moral Law.

“The charity helped Moore thrive – financially and otherwise – after his ouster from the state’s Supreme Court in 2003 for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the courthouse,” The Post explained.

“At a time when Moore was running for other public offices in Alabama, the charity kept him in the public eye and helped establish a nationwide network of donors while he took on controversial positions against same-sex marriage, Islam and the separation of church and state. Over the years, it has provided him with health-care benefits, travel expenses and a bodyguard, documents show.”

Moore has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and his former White House aide Steve Bannon, despite the fact that the GOP candidate has said things like 9/11 was punishment for the country for turning away from God, homosexuality should not be legal, and former President Obama is a Muslim.

Read More Trump-Backed Candidate Loses Senate Seat To Controversial Roy Moore

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters, James Lawler Duggan