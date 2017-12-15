Roy Moore Blames Blacks, Latinos And Muslims For Senate Defeat

The former Senate candidate, who has been accused of child molestation, appears to blame minority groups — not his own atrocious behavior — for his humiliating defeat.

After Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican candidate Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race, the Trump-backed candidate, accused of being an alleged sexual predator and child molester, is acting like a petulant child who can’t stop whining about his loss.

He is blaming and attacking everyone but himself for his defeat.

Moore, known for attacking LGBT people and spewing hate with homophobic slurs at his campaign events, recently targeted Carson Jones, Doug Jones’ openly gay son. The Republican posted Carson’s interview conducted by The Advocate. He was apparently taking a jab at Jones because his son is gay.

But he didn't stop there.

Moore also insinuated African Americans, Latinos and Muslims, were responsible for his Senate loss.

He posted a link from a conservative extremist site WorldNetDaily, which claimed that “Muslims and Marxists delivered for Doug Jones.”

The article mentions minority groups, explaining how thousands of black, Latino, and Muslim voters rallied for Doug Jones. It doesn’t actually associate anyone in any unlawful activity. While appalling, such vitriol coming from Moore isn't surprising as he is a known Islamophobe who believes Muslims shouldn’t hold a public office.

