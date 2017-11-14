Roy Moore Once Blamed Evolution For Drive-By Shootings

GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore made the comments in 1997, and said that criminals were "acting like animals because we tell them they come from animals."

With just days to go until Alabama voters decide who to elect in a statewide special election for United States senator, a new video of Republican candidate Roy Moore has surfaced online, in which he blames the teaching of evolution for violence in society.

Moore, then a circuit county judge in the state, was speaking before the National Clergy Council in 1997. The video, which was shared by CNN's Christopher Massie on Twitter, demonstrates Moore’s lacking in understanding the details of evolution.

Wanted to share a video of Roy Moore in 1997 arguing that kids commit drive-by shooting because they are taught evolution in school: "They're acting like animals because we've taught them they come from animals." pic.twitter.com/YoHZXKfpAl — Christopher Massie (@chrismassie) December 7, 2017

“Scientists who study evolution study some of the oddest things, don’t they?” Moore said at the event from 20 years ago. “They tell us we evolved from something that crawled out of the water, but they have no evidence of that.”

He then blames violent actions on the fact that evolution is taught in schools, saying that “we have kids driving by shooting at each other that they don’t even know each other. They’re acting like animals because we tell them they come from animals.”

People treat “their fellow man with prejudice because we taught them they come from animals,” he added. “Not from God, who despises that sort of thing.”

There are two issues wrong with Moore’s statements from 1997, however. First, evolution is a widely accepted, scientifically verified fact. Evolution happens every day — we observe it when viruses change, and it’s noticeable to the untrained eye in places like the Galapagos Islands, for instance.

That there are things we don’t yet know about evolution doesn’t mean that it is incorrect — as the National Academy of Sciences puts it, “evolution is subject to continuing refinement as new areas of science emerge or as new technologies enable observations and experiments that were not possible previously.”

But Moore’s statements are wrong for a second reason. The former judge tries to posit that society treats others poorly — and specifically with prejudice — because we teach evolution. God “despises that sort of thing,” Moore said.

Yet prejudice was justified through use of the Bible for centuries. Slave owners used the Bible to justify owning people, and segregationists used the “Word of God” to justify their beliefs, too. Evolution wasn't proposed by Charles Darwin until his book "Origin of Species" came out in 1859.

It is also true that the Bible, Christianity, and other religions played a big role in opposing prejudicial forces. But to baselessly blame evolution for society’s ills (without providing any data or scientific backing to those claims), while simultaneously saying that Christianity would solve those ills, misses the enormous historical point that, oftentimes in our nation’s past, Christianity was a tool used to justify bigotry and racist laws.

We shouldn’t be surprised by Moore’s attitudes in the past, however, because they’re largely unchanged from what they are today. Just this week, Moore was asked by an African-American constituent when he thought America was last “great.” Moore’s response was telling: before the Civil War.

“I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another,” he said.

Moore demonstrates through his views on evolution that he has a repulsion to scientific inquiry and fact-finding. If it betrays his traditionalistic ways, which include his blatant bigotry against entire groups of people, then it’s an affront to society, and should be blamed, in his mind, for all of its problems.

That sort of thinking doesn’t deserve a place in the United States Senate. Moore wasn’t fit to be a judge, and he’s certainly not fit to serve in the upper chamber of Congress.