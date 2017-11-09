Roy Moore Is Raking In Even More Cash Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Moore’s campaign received more donations in the first six days after the allegations surfaced than in the six weeks after he won the Republican nomination.

Unfortunately, we live in a world where sexual assault victims are blamed for the travesty they went through while their assailants are treated as if they had done nothing wrong – particularly if they are white.

Alabama's Republican candidate for Senate, Roy Moore, is facing serious allegations of having sexual relationships with several teenage girls and sexually abusing a 14-year-old. At least 30 witnesses corroborated the misconduct accusations to The Washington Post and one of his former colleagues and a retired Gadsden police officer have both said it was an open secret the ex-Alabama state judge liked to date underage girls.

“It was a known fact: Roy Moore liked young girls,” ex-cop Faye Gary told the New York Times. “It was treated like a joke. That's just the way it was.”

However, despite all the sickening allegations and the fact he was once banned from a mall where he used to reportedly cruise for young girls, donations have not only continued to pour in for Moore’s campaign but they have actually increased in the past days.

Now, it should not have come as a surprise, given the United States elected an alleged rapist and a self-confessed groper to the highest office in the country, but the fact that this scandal has not made a dent in the candidate’s fundraising drive is a tragic reminder that left vs. right politics matter way more than a person’s morality.

“Donations have been pouring in from Alabama and from all over the country in an unprecedented way,” Moore campaign manager Brett Doster told The New York Post. “We are confident that we will have the resources over the next three weeks to finish strong with victory.”

He added the campaign raised half a million dollars in three days last week through the online fundraiser. Moreover, Moore’s campaign received more donations in the first six days after the allegations surfaced than in the six weeks after he won the GOP nomination back in September.

So far, nine women have accused the Republican of sexual misconduct, yet it does not seem to have affected Moore’s voter base at all.

Meanwhile, the accusations leveled at Moore have also given a boost to his Democratic rival Doug Jones' campaign, which has been reportedly raising about $250,000 per day in online donations since the scandal broke.

“We have seen a pickup in fundraising since Roy Moore was nominated and Alabama's choice became clear,” his campaign chairperson Giles Perkins said in a statement.

However, according to reports, Moore is still ahead with $2.5 million in donations compared to Jones' $1.6 million.

While a number of Republicans have denounced Moore over the allegation, the White House has continued to remain silent – even though Trump was quick to slam Democrat Sen. Al Franken after Leeann Tweeden, a radio broadcaster, accused him of touching her breasts while she slept and forcing a kiss on her in 2006.

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, James Lawler Duggan