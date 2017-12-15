Sore Loser Roy Moore Files Voter Fraud Complaint

Defeated Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore thinks that the higher than average voter turnout among blacks is too suspicious to be left unaddressed.

Failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore appears to have a hard time accepting his loss. As state officials prepared to certify the election results on Wednesday, he decided to file a voter fraud complaint.

Apparently, he thought that by suing he would be forcing the hands of officials who would then have to delay winner Doug Jones’ certification until an investigation was carried out.

Unfortunately for Moore, his plan didn’t work out.

Read More Roy Moore Blames Blacks, Latinos And Muslims For Senate Defeat

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told reporters that despite Moore’s lawsuit, “Doug Jones will be certified [Thursday] at 1 p.m. and he will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the third of January.”

In his complaint, Moore states that the high voter turnout in a county with a great number of African-American voters proves that fraud has been committed, essentially saying that if African-Americans are leaving their houses en masse to vote against him, this should be seen as suspicious behavior.

1. Moore cites high turnout in a county that's far higher-than-average African-American (a pattern that's not exceptional & is documented throughout state) as evidence of fraud. African Americans voting is apparently inherently suspicious. pic.twitter.com/csWKWsOsAH — Taniel (@Taniel) December 28, 2017

To anyone other than Moore, this argument may sound incredibly absurd. And yet, he thought that this would fly and that state officials would have to delay the procedures solely because he, clearly, takes issue with the fact that black people were the deciding voting block in this election.

According to Sam Coleman, a spokesperson for Jones, Moore’s latest attempt to disrupt politics in Alabama “will not succeed.”

“The election is over, it’s time to move on.”

However, moving on is just out of the question for Moore, even after President Donald Trump urged him to concede.

This may not come as much of a surprise, considering we’re talking about the same candidate whose history of predatory behavior with young girls shows us he’s not the type who will take “no” for an answer.