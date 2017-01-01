Indian Nationalists Begin Nazi-esque Campaign For Tall And Fair Babies

After the baby is conceived, the mother is advised to take a combination of diet and religious incantations that would help her baby to be fair and strong.

A far-right Hindu organization in India is reportedly offering workshops to expectant couples to help them produce “customized” babies, who would be taller and fairer than others.

Indian Express claims members belonging to Arogya Bharati – the “health wing” of far-right Hindu nationalist group known as RSS – are working on a maternity program, which would combine medicine, food among other things to help deliver babies with certain physical traits.

“The parents may have lower IQ, with a poor educational background, but their baby can be extremely bright. If the proper procedure is followed, babies of dark-skinned parents with lesser height can have fair complexion and grow taller,” Hitesh Jani, Arogya Bharati’s national convener, told the newspaper.

The process involves several steps, the first two being the “purification of energy channels” and “purification of body,” a 90-day period during which the “male’s sperm and the female’s egg” is purified to prevent any “genetic defects.”

After the baby is conceived, the mother is advised to take a combination of diet and religious incantations that would help her baby to be fair and strong.

Shockingly, at least 45 couples had reportedly signed up to attend the “workshop.”

This bizarre logic to create a generation of racially superior babies is, unfortunately, not new.

History’s most infamous genocidal maniac Adolf Hitler also described the ideal Germanic man as someone with light skin tone, blond hair and blue eyes – the supreme form of human race. This belief eventually led to the extermination of millions of peoples who were considered lesser than the true Hitler Germans.

Nevertheless, it’s baffling to see the sentiment to create a superior race exists in this day and age, that too in a country known to be the largest democracy in the world.