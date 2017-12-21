Russian Experiment Showing Dog Breathing Underwater Sparks Outrage

Dmitry Rogozin, a senior Russian official, is under fire by animal rights activists for a dog experiment demonstrated in front of the visiting Serbian president.

A disturbing video shows Russian scientists forcing a dachshund named Nikolas headfirst into a container filled with oxygen-saturated liquid, according to the BBC.

The dog experiment has social media and animal rights activists accusing Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin of animal cruelty for showing off the latest Russian research into liquid breathing to visiting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Russia is no stranger to using animals for their own advantage, so this isn't that alarming. At the beginning of the video, broadcast on St. Petersburg's Channel 5, Nikolas the dog can be seen panicking as he is essentially stuffed into the container of liquid, then appears to calm down after some time. This animal was breathing in oxygen-rich liquid air instead of air.

"The liquid gets into the lungs and the animal starts breathing in the liquid," a commentator told the guests, according to the BBC.

Yet, a day before the dog experiment, President Vladimir Putin signed a law increasing punishment for animal cruelty. So what happened to justice for Nikolas?

A well-known blogger criticized the maltreatment of the animal in a tweet, "A Russian deputy PM with colleagues are mistreating the poor dog. Mistreating humans isn't enough for them, they are not letting dogs live."

It also drew the ire of a pro-Kremlin journalist, Dmitry Smirnov, who said, "This, of course, progress and a breakthrough, but I feel sorry for the dog."

Рогозин показал Вучичу таксу, которая благодаря кислородосодержащей жидкости дышит под водой: Это, конечно, прогресс и прорыв, но собаку жалко pic.twitter.com/MBFZYFoEPw — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) December 20, 2017

Liquid ventilation is not exactly a breakthrough because it's been around since the 1960s, according to Gizmodo. The testing of this technology on an animal looks like borderline waterboarding without a piece of cloth. After the experiment, Nikolas the dog was then flaunted around like a trophy for his bravery.

In response to the criticism, the Kremlin couldn't care less since the job was done.

"Is the dog alive? Why are you asking questions? Nobody tortured [the dog] with water there," said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Flickr, Tony Alter