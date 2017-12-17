Russian Man Claims He Can Prove The Kremlin Ordered Him To Hack DNC

The jailed hacker talked to Russian reporters and claimed that he can prove he was the one who hacked into the Democratic National Committee’s computers.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) ordered alleged hacker Konstantin Kozlovsky to break into the Democratic National Committee (DNC) server, the jailed man has told reporters from Russian independent news organization RAIN TV. And he can prove it — he added.

The confession that happened in a Russian courtroom on Aug. 15, came to the attention of the public in December, McClatchy DC reports. But on Wednesday, RAIN TV reported that it interviewed Kozlovsky and that he told them the hacking operation against the DNC was led by FSB, more specifically, Major Gen. Dmitry Dokuchayev.

Dokuchayev made headlines previously for being indicted by the United States Justice Department for the Russian state-sponsored hack of Yahoo accounts. He was later arrested in Russia on treason charges.

At first, Kozlovsky said, he and Russian officials allegedly worked on viruses that were initially used on Russian companies. Once the viruses were ready, they were then used on computers belonging to multinational corporations.

Kozlovsky said he was eventually ordered to hack into the DNC computers. Afraid that his alleged employers would turn against him, he claimed he added his visa and Russian passport numbers into a .dat file that he planted inside the server during the hack.

And that, he told RAIN TV, is how he wants to prove he was the one who hacked the DNC servers.

Kozlovsky was arrested after being accused of working with a hacking group that stole more than $50 million from Russian bank accounts. But, while he insists that the numbers he planted in the servers can prove he is speaking the truth, McClatchy DC says the claim is tough to prove as only a small group of people know the details regarding the hack.

After learning about the breach, the DNC contacted CrowdStrike, a private tech firm run by a former FBI cyber leader, not the FBI. And while the company claims to have found evidence that Russia was involved, it has yet to comment on Kozlovsky’s confession.

Perhaps, Dokuchayev will be forced to talk now that Kozlovsky is claiming that he was also involved in the DNC hack. Until then, this information could be investigated further and used by FBI agents looking into the alleged collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign staff and Russian officials.

