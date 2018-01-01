Russia Historian: Trump Has A "Boyish Crush" On Putin

According to Simon Sebag Montefiore, a historian, "Trump has a boyish crush on Putin."

A prominent historian from Russia, in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria said U.S. president Donald Trump has a "crush" on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin because he "wants to be the first American czar."

Historian Simon Sebag Montefiore who possesses extensive knowledge about Russia and its relations with the U.S. described the reason behind Trump's well-documented admiration towards Putin despite the latter's history of abuse against his own people and that makes Trump envious.

Montefiore told Zakaria, “Donald Trump wants to be the first American Czar. He wants to be the American Romanov – he rules by decree, very small circle, he treats ministers like personal servants, he promotes his family to positions of power, they’re the only people he really trusts. So in this sense, he really is the first American czar. He looks at Vladimir Putin and he sees a man who… has control of violence, who can order interventions into foreign countries at the click of a hand. I think that is a slightly boyish crush on the idea of the gangster boss.”

However the claims made by Montefiore are not completely unfounded. Trump has a long history of praising and defending his Russian counterpart. When all the U.S. intel agencies blamed Putin for interfering in the 2016 elections, Trump thought otherwise and said, "Every time he sees me, he says, I didn't do that, and I believe, I really believe, that when he tells me that, he means it."

Trump also endorsed Russia's bombardment of Syria. "Putin is now taking over what we started and he's going into Syria, and he frankly wants to fight ISIS, and I think that's a wonderful thing", the POTUS told Fox News in October 2015.

Again, last February, when disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly asked Trump to comment on the multiple murder accusations against Putin, in the Super-bowl, Trump defended the Russian leader saying, "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country's so innocent?"

