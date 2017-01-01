Vladimir Putin: ‘I Am Not A Woman, So I Don't Have Bad Days’

“I am not a woman, so I don't have bad days. I am not trying to insult anyone. That's just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles,” Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not just a narcissist but a sexist as well.

The self-obsessed president was voicing his opinions for “The Putin Interviews,” a documentary by three-time Oscar winner Oliver Stone that will air on June 12-15 on Showtime.

Putin, who once banned a Photoshopped image of himself wearing lipstick, was telling Stone how he held the country with aplomb and used the most sexist means to do so.

"I am not a woman, so I don't have bad days,” he told the director while they were touring the Kremlin's throne room. “I am not trying to insult anyone. That's just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles.”

The president also revealed the secret to his robust conditions and told Stone he lifts weights and swims everyday while a video was shown of him playing ice hockey, flexing his muscles and feeding carrots to a horse.

When Stone asked him about a discriminatory law that prevented gay “propaganda” to minors, Putin said, “there are no restrictions, whatsoever,” but when the director asked him if he would take a shower in a submarine next to a gay man, the Russia despot laughed and said, “Well, I prefer not to go to the shower with him. Why provoke him? But you know, I’m a judo master.”

Throughout the interview, Stone allowed Putin to set the tone of the conversation and did not intercede even when fact checking would have been warranted, nor did he interview the opposition figures.

This kind of arrogance comes naturally to Putin who seems to like being photographed shirtless and bragged earlier this year that Russian prostitutes were “undoubtedly the best in the world.”

Sexism in Russia also remains a prevalent problem and workplace discrimination against women is very common. In fact, men feel free to make obscene jokes and engage in sexual harassment, thinking it is their right and if a woman finds it offensive, she is the one lacking a sense of humor.

As for Putin, he has used sexism against his opposition in the past. A tabloid, Lifenews, which has ties to the Kremlin, once published nude photos of Moscow opposition member and her female chief of staff to dissuade voters by calling into question their sexual orientation or gender identity.

He also once criticized Hillary Clinton for comparing him to Nazi Adolf Hitler.

“It’s better not to argue with women. But Ms. Clinton has never been too graceful in her statements,” said Putin. “When people push boundaries too far, it’s not because they are strong but because they are weak. But maybe weakness is not the worst quality for a woman.”

To put things into perspective, a few months ago, the Russia dictator made it legal for husbands to beat up their wives.