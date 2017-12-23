Her initial articles didn’t have much to do with politics, however, during the U.S. elections she started targeting Hillary Clinton.

A woman who initially wrote for far-left American publications as a freelance journalist was reportedly a Kremlin-led troll.

The troll, writing under the pseudonym “Alice Donovan,” was somehow able to convince a number of American editors to publish her work for two years, according to a new Washington Post report.

In February 2016, the woman introduced herself to the left-leaning publication and opinion website, CounterPunch, as "a beginner freelance journalist,” in an email.

Her initial articles for CounterPunch as a freelancer and some other U.S.-based publications didn’t have much to do with politics. However, as soon as the U.S. elections of 2016 heated up, courtesy of then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Donovan’s tone changed drastically.

She wrote articles critical of Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and even touted WikiLeaks in her writings. According to U.S. officials, her publications were a tool of Russia’s alleged influence to determine the presidential race. “There’s no denying the emails that Julian Assange has picked up from inside the Democratic Party are real,” she wrote in August 2016 for a website called We Are Change. “The emails have exposed Hillary Clinton in a major way — and almost no one is reporting on it.”

The FBI was tracking the supposed freelancer’s work as part of a months-long bureau counterintelligence operation with the codename “NorthernNight.”

Before Trump took office, U.S. intelligence agencies concluded Russia had sought to influence the campaign, including by hacking into and leaking Democratic National Committee emails

More than a year after the FBI identified the troll, her work was still being published in CounterPunch, often critical of American policy in the Middle East.

CounterPunch’s editor, Jeffrey St. Clair, later tried to gain some information on Donovan to verify her identify, but found nothing of importance.

It is pertinent to note, Trump, during his presidential campaign, had called upon the Russians to help humiliate Hillary Clinton. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” Trump said. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press,” he had tweeted.

Later, Trump claimed his controversial plea for Russia to hack into Clinton's email server was mere sarcasm.

