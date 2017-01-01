Paramedic Fondles Teen Having Seizures, Then Says ‘Sorry I Had To’

The Sacramento firefighter allegedly put his hands down the woman’s shirt and groped her while he thought she was unconscious.

A California paramedic faces charges for allegedly fondling a teenager’s breasts while she needed medical assistance.

Jared Evans, 32, who is also a firefighter, turned himself after his arrest warrant was issued, news station KTXL reported. He was charged with a misdemeanor account of sexual battery, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The incident occurred on April 1, when Evans inappropriately touched a 19-year-old woman as she was having seizures on her way to a local hospital. It was witnessed by a Sacramento Fire Department intern who later reported it to a supervisor, according to court documents.

The reports say the paramedic put his hands down the woman’s shirt and groped her chest while he thought she was unconscious.

Evans then covered the woman's breast, before saying "Sorry, man, I had to,” to the intern.

"The Sacramento Fire Department takes all citizen complaints seriously, and works quickly to take appropriate actions to mitigate them," Sacramento Fire Chief Walt White said in a statement.

"Although the case is ongoing, and all facts are not yet known, the Sacramento Fire Department wants to assure the public that we are fully cooperating with the investigation, and working to bring the matter to a successful conclusion."

Evans has denied the accusations. He was released after posting a $3,000 bail and has been placed on administrative leave since April 21.