© Wikipedia

Paramedic Fondles Teen Having Seizures, Then Says ‘Sorry I Had To’

by
editors
The Sacramento firefighter allegedly put his hands down the woman’s shirt and groped her while he thought she was unconscious.

A California paramedic faces charges for allegedly fondling a teenager’s breasts while she needed medical assistance.

Jared Evans, 32, who is also a firefighter, turned himself after his arrest warrant was issued, news station KTXL reported. He was charged with a misdemeanor account of sexual battery, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The incident occurred on April 1, when Evans inappropriately touched a 19-year-old woman as she was having seizures on her way to a local hospital. It was witnessed by a Sacramento Fire Department intern who later reported it to a supervisor, according to court documents.

The reports say the paramedic put his hands down the woman’s shirt and groped her chest while he thought she was unconscious.

Read More: Woman Says ‘Do Not Touch’, Still Gets Kissed On Live TV

Evans then covered the woman's breast, before saying "Sorry, man, I had to,” to the intern.

"The Sacramento Fire Department takes all citizen complaints seriously, and works quickly to take appropriate actions to mitigate them," Sacramento Fire Chief Walt White said in a statement.

"Although the case is ongoing, and all facts are not yet known, the Sacramento Fire Department wants to assure the public that we are fully cooperating with the investigation, and working to bring the matter to a successful conclusion."

Evans has denied the accusations. He was released after posting a $3,000 bail and has been placed on administrative leave since April 21.

Read More: An Italian Show Thought It Was Funny To Have A Woman Groped On Live TV
Tags:
arrest warrant california firefighter groping live tv paramedic sexual abuse sexual battery sexual harassment united states
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.