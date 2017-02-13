© Reuters

White House Plans To Smear Former AG Who Defied Trump’s Bigotry

President Donald Trump fired Sally Yates after she alerted the administration about Michael Flynn’s alleged contacts with Russia.

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and his discriminatory Muslim ban, had alerted the administration about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s alleged contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States and the potential dangers associated.

“The acting attorney general informed the Trump White House late last month that she believed Michael Flynn had misled senior administration officials about the nature of his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States, and warned that the national security adviser was potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail, current and former U.S. officials said,” the Washington Post reported.

A few days later Yates was fired from her position – not because she warned White House about Flynn, but because she refused to support the xenophobic travel ban. 

Trump administration said in a statement that she had “betrayed the Department of Justice."

The top Justice Department official in the Obama administration said she couldn’t defend the ban because it was not "consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right."

Flynn was asked to resign weeks later for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his communication with the Russian operative.

Yates is now all set to testify about Russia’s attempt to interfere in the United States presidential elections. 

"She apparently has some information as to who knew what when, that she is willing to share," said Senate Judiciary Committee member Dianne Feinstein. 

But as the world waits for Yates to reveal the Russia/Trump collusion, the White House seemingly has planned something else in their defense: Propaganda with two apparent major goals.

First, to smear the former acting attorney general as some kind of loyalist to the Democrats who aims to impeach the commander-in-chief.

 

However, the truth contradicts this as Yates served under both the Republicans and Democrats..

The second goal of the Trump propaganda is an effort to distant the president from Flynn.

The Trump administration has already met this goal, and is, perhaps the reason why Flynn asked for immunity, as it won’t be that far reaching to predict they might now try to put the entire blame on him.

