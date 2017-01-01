Could The Horrific Manchester Attack Have Been Averted?

Two Muslim community workers said they had warned officials that Abedi made comments “supporting terrorism” and said “being a suicide bomber was OK.”

On May 22, Salman Abedi, 22, carried out a suicide bombing during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The attack killed 22 people and injured 59 others.

However, it seems the terrible tragedy could have been averted.

Two Muslim community workers, who knew the bomber from college, said they had warned officials that Abedi made comments “supporting terrorism” and said “being a suicide bomber was OK,” five years ago.

According to some news source, Abedi’s mother also raised concerns about her son’s radicalized views.

The 22-year-old bomber was also believed to have attended Didsbury Mosque and Manchester Islamic Center. The imam of the center, Sheikh Mohammad Saeed, said he believed Abedi gave him a “face of hate” after he gave a sermon denouncing terrorism.

The imam also said he had warned the police that Abedi and a close associate of his posed a danger to the public but they dismissed his concerns, calling threats made to the imam on social media as “freedom of speech.”

It seems if the authorities had acted upon the reports, this horrific attack could have been averted.

