San Bernardino School Shooting Sparks Another Debate On Gun Control

#SanBernardino: Police ID suspect, victim in murder-suicide as estranged couple Cedric Anderson and Karen Smith https://t.co/Ui1FeLA2n4 pic.twitter.com/xD08BjJngO — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 10, 2017

A gunman opened fire at a school in San Bernardino, California, where his estranged wife taught, killing her and an 8-year-old student and injuring another boy, before turning the gun on himself.

The incident occurred less than 18 months after the city was hit by a terrorist attack and had once again opened the debate on gun control.

Cedric Anderson, 53, arrived at the North Park Elementary School on Monday morning where his estranged wife, Karen Elaine Smith, worked as a special education teacher. Without a word, Anderson opened fire, killing Smith and shooting two other students who were standing behind her, according to San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan. One of the students, 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, died shortly after being rushed to the hospital while a 9-year-old boy is still fighting for his life.

And now people are left wondering what gun control laws in the areas were like.

California has the strictest gun law measures in the United States, according to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. The state has a ban on three major categories of firearm and it forbids open carrying of all firearms. It also, among a wide variety of stringent policies, makes possession of firearms illegal for domestic abusers and disarms firearm owners who show signs of inflicting harm on others or themselves.

Anderson had a criminal history of domestic violence, weapon possession and possible drug charges, yet he was still able to acquire a gun. This suggests the existing laws, no matter how strict gun control groups claim they are, are still inadequate.

A survivor of the Dec. 2 San Bernardino terror attack, Hal Houser, said he felt “almost remorse” because people aren't learning any lessons from the ever-increasing mass shootings carried out across the United States.

“When are we going to wake up?” he said. “The world is not taking this seriously yet.”

Odds of an American being killed by refugee terrorist: 1 in 46 million. Of being killed in assault involving gun: 1 in 358 #SanBernardino pic.twitter.com/FB1IJf8jam — Derek R. Audette (@DerekAudette) April 10, 2017

A Redlands cop, Sgt. Andy Capps, who participated in the shootout that killed the Dec. 2 suspects, said he was glad the shooting wasn’t worse.

He also condemned the way gun violence has become an “established part of society.”

“The common denominator, clearly, is guns and gun violence,” he said. “Hopefully, our lawmakers will do whatever they can to make us all safer.”

The debate on gun violence arises every time there is a mass shooting, but a few days later, the interest in it wanes. This has been going on since even before the Sandy Hook school shooting, but it seems no progress has been made to curb gun violence.

While our president is busy keeping refugees out of the country, he completely ignores the very real risk that comes from inside. In fact, every day, the situation is getting worse and worse.

So, when are we going to move forward from just debating and start taking real action against gun violence?