Cops Fatally Shoot BB Gun-toting Teen In High School Parking Lot

The 15-year-old student allegedly pulled out his air gun and pointed it at the San Diego officers during the encounter.

Two San Diego police officers shot and killed a teenage boy in the parking lot of Torrey Pines High School, according to the authorities.

The 15-year-old student reportedly called 911 shortly before 3:30 a.m. to ask officers to check on the welfare of an unarmed boy in front of the school. He did not provide a name, but preliminary information later determined the teenager made the call and was referring to himself, said the department.

Two officers, including an officer specifically trained to deal with juveniles, were the first to arrive at the parking lot at the front entrance of the school.

There, they spotted the teenager standing in the lot. Upon seeing the officers, he allegedly reached inside his waistband and pulled out a gun, which was later identified as a BB air pistol.

The cops, however, drew their guns and ordered teen to drop his weapon. Instead of listening to them, he began to walk towards the officers, ignoring their orders, the police said.

The officers then opened fired, hitting him several times. Although they tried performing first aid and summoned paramedics, the teen was pronounced dead,.

Police declined to identify the teen, citing his age, but said he was a student at the suburban Carmel Valley school and lived in the neighborhood.

"Our hearts go out to the student, his family, and his friends," Eric Dill, superintendent of the San Diego Union High School District, said in a message to students. "This is a difficult time for the family and we need to let them mourn."

The teenager's motives are still unclear.

“I feel like those types of incidents, you always hear about them in the news but you never feel like it’s going to happen here in Carmel Valley where traditionally there’s not a lot of crime,” Amanda Chen, a senior at Torrey Pines, told the San Diego Tribune. “There’s never been, like, really big issues with the police ever. So I think it’s just really surprising, and honestly I’m so shocked that it happened somewhere so close to home, especially in the parking lot of my school.”

San Diego Police said the two officers involved are a 28-year veteran and a four-year veteran of the department.