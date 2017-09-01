© Reuters, Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders Tries - Really Hard - To Say Something Nice About Trump

Shafaq Naveed
It wasn’t easy for the senator to say something nice about President Donald Trump, but he finally made it.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders recently appearead on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and struggled, for several long seconds, to say something nice about President Donald Trump.

The pause was so long, Colbert told his viewers and CBS affiliaties the interview might “go long.” 

Finally, the former presidential candidate thought of something nice to say for Trump, but it wasn’t easy.

Sanders talked about the commander-in-chief’s campaign promises to take on the pharmaceutical industry and the high prices on medication. The senator agreed with Trump on the fact that medical industry is ripping off people.

He also mentioned the president’s promises of fixing the American infrastructure. However, what stole the show weren't the nice things Sanders said about Trump, but that long pause.

During the show, Colbert also made repeated efforts to engage Sanders in a battle against his former presidential rival, Hillary Clinton. He even told him she will appear on the show in just a little over a week, to talk about her book, which reportedly takes a dig at Sanders.

In her book, Clinton claims the senator left lasting damage on her campaign in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. She also compares Sanders' agenda to one filled with promises of ponies and magic abs.

The host wanted a response from Sanders, but he refused to talk about it.

Instead, he asked his opponent to think about moving forward.

“I think the response is, we have got to think ‘Going Forward’ … I would like her to join us in the fight for 15 and a Medicare for all single-payer system, in taking on the fossil fuel industry so that we transform our energy system away from fossil fuel and move to energy efficiency and sustainable energy. So in other words, we need her help to go forward,” he said.

“Let’s not keep arguing about 2016. Let’s get together, take on Trump’s desire to divide us up. Let’s go forward with a progressive agenda. Ask her if she will do that,” Sanders added.

The senator also took great pride about the new generation becoming a part of the voting system. According to him, grassroots activism started because of such a divisive election.

