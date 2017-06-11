White Woman Chases Black Man With a Hammer, Hurls Racial Slurs

“She threw a plastic ashtray at the victim, struck him repeatedly and even struck him on two occasions with a white-in-color plastic chair as the victim was telephoning police.”

A woman reportedly chased a black man with a hammer while hurling racial slurs in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Sand Dollar Motel’s manager informed police early in the morning of an assault. When police arrived at the scene, they found Sara Ann Morey, who is a resident of Southern beach town, swinging a hammer, apparently at a black man.

The 38-year-old woman was arrested after police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident.

According to the police report, Morey pursued the man around the outside of the hotel. She got violent when the man warned her he would be calling the police and threw a plastic ash tray at him.

Morey also hit him repeatedly and struck him twice with a plastic chair. Luckily, the man remained uninjured.

“She threw a plastic ashtray at the victim, struck him repeatedly and even struck him on two occasions with a white-in-color plastic chair as the victim was telephoning police. The victim is 13 inches taller than the offender and was uninjured,” read the police report.

The woman was charged with third-degree assault, battery and disorderly conduct.

Apparently, these charges were not her first. In 2015, Morey was arrested for entering a private residence and refusing to leave the premises. She was arrested again earlier this year for intoxication but was released on a bond of $101.

A few ago, a similar incident took place when a man, Louise Roman, armed with a machete and gun clip threatened a black pedestrian in New York City who was not paying attention to where he was going.

The black man responded by throwing a trash can at Roman’s car. Enraged, the driver came out of his car, brandishing a machete and started chasing the man with it.

Roman’s female companion inserted herself between the two men, pointed fingers at the pedestrian and said something to him. She then turned back to her partner and apparently tried to placate him.

However, the two landed in a fist fight when Roman once again waved the machete at him. Roman was arrested and was charged with assault, criminal mischief, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

