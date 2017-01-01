Sarah Huckabee Sanders Forgot About These Times Trump Incited Violence

Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended President Donald Trump's volatile Mika Brzezinski tweets by falsely claiming he's never "promoted or encouraged violence."

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made some incorrect statements regarding President Donald Trump on Thursday.

She erroneously claimed that Trump has never “ promoted or encouraged violence.” Alas, anyone who wasn't living under a rock throughout the entire 2016 presidential election cycle knows that assertion is untrue.

Sanders’ comments came during a press briefing after she was asked about Trump’s vicious tweets directed at MSNBC's “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski in which he said she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” while visiting his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump was criticized by Democrats and Republicans alike for spreading the type of hostile rhetoric that led to the Alexandria shooting in which GOP Congress members were targeted. These concerns laid the foundation for CBS White House correspondent Major Garrett’s question for Sanders.

"Some have suggested in their tweet, response, or public response that the president misconstrued one of the messages that should've been gathered from the shooting that involved Steve Scalise and others, that the hostility of the verbal environment can create an atmosphere of violence," Garrett said in prefacing his question, acknowledging that the shooting "affected" the White House. "Do you have any reaction to that sentiment?"

Sanders replied by claiming that Trump “in no way, form, or fashion has ever encouraged violence, quite the contrary.”

"He was simply pushing back in terms of defending himself," she continued, referring to unfavorable comments Brzezinski has made on-air about Trump.

While we understand that Sanders’ job is to take up for the president, blatant lying is not the way to do it.

Trump has, on more than one occasion, incited violence — particularly, at his campaign rallies leading up to Election Day.

In one instance, Trump encouraged his supporters at a rally in Iowa to physically assault protesters and offered to pay their legal fees if charges were brought up against them.

During a separate incident, Trump also boasted about the “old days” when hecklers would be “carried out on a stretcher” for being disruptive.

"Oh, I love the old days, you know?" Trump said. "You know what I hate? There's a guy, totally disruptive, throwing punches, we're not allowed to punch back anymore. I love the old days. You know what they used to do to guys like that when they were in a place like this? They'd be carried out on a stretcher, folks."

Additionally, Trump's friendly relations with brutal dictators — including Russian president Vladimir Putin, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — sends a message that he does condone violence, or at the very least, is willing to turn a blind eye to it.

Is there anyone in this administration who isn't allergic to truth?