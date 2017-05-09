Deputy WH Press Secretary Wants America To 'Move On' From Russia Probe

"It’s time to move on and, frankly, it’s time to focus on the things the American people care about."

Hours after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the investigation into Russian involvement in U.S. presidential election, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders made an unrealistic, bogus plea to the people of America.

She asked every American to forget about the president’s possible ties with Russia and Comey’s abrupt termination, because according to her, all of it is unrelated.

When Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked Sanders about the commander-in-chief’s decision to fire the FBI director and how it would affect the ongoing investigations, she said “I think the bigger point on that is, my gosh, Tucker, when are they gonna let that go? It’s been going on for nearly a year. Frankly, it’s kinda getting absurd. There’s nothing there. We’ve heard that time and time again. We’ve heard it in the testimonies earlier this week. We’ve heard it for the last 11 months. There is no ‘there’ there. It’s time to move on, and, frankly, it’s time to focus on the things the American people care about.”

Sanders was very confident while ignorantly asking Americans to wash away all their memories for something as big as firing the FBI director who was investigating Russia’s interference in the U.S. election.

Comey’s dismissal came after he testified before a congressional panel about the FBI investigating alleged collusion between Trump aides and Moscow.

Democrats and some Republicans are rightly concerned about Comey’s removal, which comes at such a crucial time. But for the Trump loyalists, everything about the firing is above board.

Sanders also believed that the firing won’t affect the Trump administration.

“I don't think it affects at all in any capacity whatsoever,” she said. “You will have the same people that will be carrying it out to the Department of Justice. The process continues both I believe in the House and Senate committees and I don't see any change or disruption there.”

People had a lot to say on social media.

