Sarah Palin: I Don't Face Sexual Harassment Because I Carry A Gun

According to the former governor of Alaska, no one messes with her because she carries a weapon.

Sara Palin on sexual harassment: "I think a whole lot of people probably know I'm probably packing so I don't think there's a whole lot of people who would necessarily mess with me." pic.twitter.com/WqORpJ594P — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 16, 2017

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks she hasn’t faced sexual harassment at workplace because people around her know she “packs” a gun.

She expressed her thoughts during an interview about the latest allegations of sexual misconduct by Democratic Senator Al Franken.

"Have you ever experienced sexual harassment in the workplace as an ambitious woman in public life?" asked an MSNBC reporter.

"You know, I think a whole lot people know that I’m probably ‘packing’ – so, I don’t think there’s a whole lot of people who would necessarily mess with me,” Palin responded.

Unlike what Palin suggested, prevention of sexual harassment has nothing to do with guns.

Though her assertion wasn’t practical, she quickly said she didn’t mean to make light of the sensitive issue.

"It really stinks for women in the workplace that, for too long, men have thought that they can get away with kind of being that that old-school thinking that it’s OK to belittle and harass women, in general," she said.

Palin then warned people of being cautious of potential false allegations as sexual harassment accusations continue to rise.

“So, the floodgates are really open right now that could lead to a lot of false accusations that really harm an innocent person,” she added.

A radio broadcaster, Leeann Tweeden, accused Franken of touching her breasts while she slept and forcing a kiss on her in 2006 when they were preparing to perform before U.S. troops in the Middle East.

Following her allegation, another woman has come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the Democrat. Lindsay Menz, who is now 33-year-old and lives in Texas, told CNN Franken grabbed her butt as she posed for a photo with him at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010 – two years after he was elected to the Senate.

Franken is among the list of many powerful men who have been accused of sexual harassment or misconduct following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore also made headlines for allegedly dating teenage girls. According to the Washington Post, the former Alabama judge had sexual relationships with at least four teenage girls. One of the girls, Leigh Corfman, was just 14 when Moore reportedly stripped her to her underwear, touched her breasts and genitals and then forced her to put her hand on his crotch through his shorts.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Rick Wilking