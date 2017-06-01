Sarah Palin Is Now Writing About ‘Hot Alpha Males’

“They are appealing to the lowest common denominator of media consumer with no real editorial standards,” said one person in the conservative media industry.

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor, has gone from being the Republican Party’s nominee for vice president, to writer for a shady right-wing clickbait website.

According to New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi Palin’s official website, Sarah Palin.com now features stories with titles such as “Alpha Males… Hot Hot Hot” and “Hillary Clinton Is First Presidential Candidate To Be As Unpopular Now As She Was When She Lost.”

Nuzzi, who is well acquainted with the industry, states that it is rare for ex-politicians to produce such content and usually their websites are used to collect email addresses of supporters and other such information that could be used in the future for fundraising campaigns.

Furthermore, the website also features right-wing content from other news outlets such as Fox News and Daily Caller, along with random clickbait articles on topics like “celebrities who are jerks in real life” and “Pro-Trump Students Just Got A PERFECT Letter.”

Interestingly, this bizarre content is not produced by Palin alone, and in fact she has a whole team of people in their 20’s writing the pointless articles, and copying off information from other sites. She has also been promoting her website on her Twitter page with tweets such as “That’s gotta hurt…salt in the wounds” and “Well, isn’t that convenient…” amongst others.

That's gotta hurt... salt in the wounds! https://t.co/Z0X4QCytz5 — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) June 21, 2017

What do you think will come of this? https://t.co/atKu9tftbQ — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) June 21, 2017

“They are appealing to the lowest common denominator of media consumer with no real editorial standards. My guess is that her team believes that slapping her name on stories like this is an easy way to continue to have people reading her name, while also bringing in some money through programatic ad revenue,” said one person who works in the conservative media industry.

The website is one of Palin’s desperate attempts at remaining relevant even though she barely has anything to do with electoral politics anymore.