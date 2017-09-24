Sarah Palin's Oldest Son Charged With Domestic Assault On Father

Sarah Palin’s eldest son has been charged with assault and burglary in a violent confrontation with his father in which the two men struggled over a handgun at his parents’ Alaska home.

The son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin reportedly beat up his father after an argument about a truck escalated during the weekend, according to police records.

According to the criminal complaint and supporting documents, Track Palin, 28, broke through a window of the house in Wasilla, Alaska, and scuffled with his father, Todd Palin, on Saturday night in a clash that stemmed from a family dispute over a truck.

Palin had become furious when his father told him he could not take out the family truck because he had been drinking and had taken pain medication. In response, Palin told him "he was (going to) come anyway to beat his a**," according to the affidavit.

After the conversation ended, Todd Palin told the cops he took out his gun to "protect his family." However, he was unable to shoot at his own son.

Palin then smashed a window, entered the house, pinned his father to the ground and started pummeling him repeatedly in the head. The elder man was able to wrestle himself out of his son's grip and ran out of the house with blood streaming down his face, according to the police.

Sarah Palin then called the cops and told them her son was "freaking out" and was on "some type of medication." When the cops arrived, they found only the 28-year-old inside. They also reported hearing a lot of screaming. When the officers approached Palin, he called them "peasants" and told them to put their guns down.

After 15 minutes of sweet-talking Palin, cops were able to arrest him.

Palin was slammed with several charges including felony first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief and remained in jail Monday instead of paying his $5,000 bail.

The incident marked the latest in a string of run-ins with the law by the politician’s son.

Last year, Palin was arrested for punching and kicking his ex-girlfriend while drunk before threatening to take his own life, according to police.

He also made headlines after a booze-fueled brawl at a family gathering in 2014. The family did not press charges during that incident.

Track Palin is now barred by court order from further contact with his parents and two younger siblings who live with them.

The family’s attorney, John Tiemessen, was not available for comment on Monday, but he issued a statement on Sunday asking that the Palins’ privacy be respected. Court records do not list a defense attorney of record in the case.

After his arrest, the 28-year-old man told police his father had pointed the gun at him, and that the son goaded his father to shoot him. He also admitted to drinking a few beers earlier that night.

His mother, Sarah, who ran a failed White House campaign with Sen. John McCain in 2008, has blamed Palin's violent behavior on post traumatic stress disorder, a legacy of his military deployment in Iraq.

"What my own son is going through, what he is going through coming back, I can relate to other families who feel ramifications of PTSD and some of the woundedness that our soldiers do return with," the former governor of Alaska said at the time. "And it makes me realize, more than ever, it is now or never for the sake of America's finest that we have that commander in chief who will respect them and honor them."

Track Palin—Sarah Palin’s oldest son—arrested on domestic violence charges...again



3 thoughts:

•Domestic violence leads to mass violence. This must stop.

•Where’s the moderate evangelical Christian leadership to condemn this?

•#WhereWasHeRadicalized?https://t.co/5qqO08wNUE — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) December 18, 2017

Todd Palin was armed and threatened to shoot his son. Last year, Track Palin was armed and threatened to shoot his wife. Perhaps guns aren’t making the Palins safer. https://t.co/b5B5XW9dRy — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 18, 2017

If, as @SarahPalinUSA claims, her son's #domesticviolence stems from #PTSD, common among vets, perhaps she could use her platform to address the issue.

Women get killed by DV every day.

Palin should work to be sure her son doesn't hurt another woman. https://t.co/JQgpldDb7f — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) December 18, 2017

I mean, Track Palin pled guilty to possessing a firearm while intoxicated, but Sarah still spread this smear job calling DACA recipients criminals anyway. https://t.co/HU2OYzyPsm — Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) December 18, 2017

If Track Palin were black, we'd be reading his obituary today instead of a police report. — Mags' Tweets (@magstweets8) December 18, 2017

