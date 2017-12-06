Sarah Sanders Left Tongue-Tied As Reporter Grilled Her Over Roy Moore

“Is it worse to have a Democrat in that Senate seat than someone who is accused of sexually abusing a teen girl?”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is usually quite quick to cover up the mess made by the Trump administration, was at a loss of words at a recent press briefing.

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson asked Sanders about Trump’s preference of GOP Senate candidate and alleged sexual predator Roy Moore over Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

“Is it worse to have a Democrat in that Senate seat than someone who is accused of sexually abusing a teen girl?” asked Jackson.

Sanders literally struggled to choose the correct words.

“We find the allegations to be troubling,” she said.

Jackson interrupted and asked, “But why endorse [Moore]?”

“Look, I think those are different things in terms of — we aren’t going to be the ones to determine that process. That’s going to be for the people of Alabama to determine what those things come down on,” she said.

Sanders added, “[Trump] does want people who support his agenda. He’s not going to obviously support a Democrat. I think that if that’s our standard then we need to look at a number of members of Congress that have had allegation brought against them.”

Although Sanders did present a long reply to the question, she failed to answer Jackson’s question as to why does the president support a person who is accused of sexually abusing children.

Trump has repeatedly endorsed Moore.

He broke silence on Moore’s sexual misconduct allegations and said, “Look, he denies it. If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen. And look, you have to look at him also.”

In a post on Twitter, he [as usual] went on another Twitter rant and pretty much endorsed Moore.

“The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster!” Trump said.

In another tweet, Trump expressed his strongest support for Moore and said Republicans needed Moore to win to secure votes on key issues such as immigration.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” he wrote.

Well, even if Sanders doesn’t answer the question, Trump’s endorsements do signal he thinks it’s better for a child molester to be in Senate than a Democrat.

