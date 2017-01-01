Trump Can’t Recall His Possibly Incriminating Meeting With Former Aide

Donald Trump seems to be having selective amnesia about his possibly incriminating Russia-related meeting with former campaign aide George Papadopoulos.

Last month, as President Donald Trump called the grieving widow of Sgt. La David Johnson a liar, he gestured towards his head and bragged about having “one of the great memories of all time.” However, now, in the midst of his former campaign chair Paul Manafort and campaign adviser George Papadopoulos’ indictments, the commander-in-chief appears to be having some sort of a sudden memory loss.

Trump has denied having any knowledge of his presidential campaign advisers or associated talking to Russia during his chaotic and divisive campaign – even though FBI later revealed his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., along with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Manafort, met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer in hopes of getting dirt on former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Previously, Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn also had to step down from his post amid raging controversy alleging he met with Russian ambassador to the United States to discuss lifting sanctions on Russia even before Trump had entered the Oval Office.

Now, with the revelation that Papadopoulos, who had been working with the investigators since his secret arrest a few months ago, sought to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the boisterous business mogul, Trump’s alleged ties with the Kremlin have once again come under intense scrutiny.

Although Trump recently claimed he did not know Papadopoulos very well, there is evidence of him calling the former campaign aide an “excellent guy.”

Then there is this photo that president tweeted, clearly showing Papadopoulos sitting a few seats down from the president.

When a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if Trump recalled the meeting with Papadopoulos and his proposal to schedule a meeting between him and Putin, Sanders responded negatively.

“No, I don’t believe he does,” she replied.

It is utterly amazing (though not surprising) how Trump seems to be having selective amnesia when it comes to the meeting that could potentially incriminate him.

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Kevin Lamarque