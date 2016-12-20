Saudi Man Invents A Device That Gives Money When You Exercise

Unable to bring himself to start exercising, this smart-aleck invented a new way to encourage himself to run. And what could be more motivating than money?

Salah Alhoudi, a Saudi man, has invented a machine that pays for every 30 minutes users spend on the treadmill.

“I had a treadmill for over a year now, every day I tell myself that am going to exercise, but I never do, so I thought I needed a little motivation,” he says.

So he came up with a brilliant idea and added a closed-end box to the machine, with a number of gears and a key. The more he ran, the more money would come out of the box slot, stressing that it is the only way to overcome the boredom of spending time exercising.

“All my friends and family struggle with the same problem. I was inspired by the married-to-be who undergo physical exercise before getting married in order to look their best the day of the wedding,” he adds.

He is, at the moment, trying to patent his invention.

He's not the only one. In the words of Francis Gurry, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization, Saudi Arabia is a model in committing to agreements on intellectual property, ranking third on the innovation index.

Saudi Arabia, a conservative country, is often known for its radicalism. But the country has amazingly introduced 763 inventions and 869 industrial samples to the world in 2015.

According to Omar Bahlaiwa, the secretary-general of Committee of International Trade in the council, Saudi Arabia has nurtured a myriad of talents, ideas, and innovations since it has joined the World Trade Organization in 1982.

It is true that many people need way more than motivation to make exercise a routine in their lives. And Alhoudi has hit the problem on the head.

Train stations in Moscow, Russia, tried something similar in 2013 to promote Winter Olympics in Sochi by offering travelers the choice to pay for their fare with squats instead of money.

Thirty squats on the designated spot in front of a machine were equal to the cost of a train ticket.

Thumbnail and Banner Image Credits: Reuters