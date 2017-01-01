Saudi King Spends $100 Million On A Single Summer Holiday Trip

The Saudi monarch's vacation will reportedly account for 1.5 percent of Morocco's annual foreign-tourism revenue.

Saudi royals are notorious for excessive spending and, of course, the country’s ruler is no exception.

Saudi King Salman reportedly went on a summer holiday to Morocco and is expected to spend a whopping $100 million on the trip.

As he landed in the North African country, he was received by Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani at the Tangier airport, from where the king was driven to his 74-acre summer palace.

And as per tradition, King Salman wasn't alone. An entourage of more than 1,000 people, including ministers, advisers, security, etc., accompanied him on his extravagant trip.

Over 800 rooms in Tangier's luxury hotels, such as Mirage, Movenpick and Hilton, were booked for all of them.

The holiday trip is expected to be the most expensive of any Saudi monarch to date. And it would be a boon for Morocco's tourism as it will reportedly account for 1.5 percent of the country’s foreign entire tourism revenue.

Last year, the Saudi ruler engaged in a similar display of extravagance when 100 black Mercedes and Range Rovers were used to escort him and his royal party around town, according to The New York Times.

