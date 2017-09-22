The photograph of King Faisal and the Star Wars character ended up in a history textbook

High school students in Saudi Arabia opened their social studies textbooks this week to find that the Force was with them.

A photoshopped image by Saudi artist Abdullah al-Sheri, known as Shawsheen, of Jedi master Yoda, yes, that Yoda from Star Wars with King Faisal signing the UN charter in 1945, was accidentally included in a school textbook across the kingdom.

Nobody is quite sure how the photo managed to make its way into the textbook even the artist who created the image is confused.

The image was created by 26-year-old Saudi artist Abdullah al-Shehri, renowned for mixing pop culture icons into historic photographs.

In 2013, Al-Sheri who goes by the nickname, 'Shaweesh' created a series of photographs that superimposed American pop culture characters into historical photographs. For example, Captain America is seen with refugees during the evacuation of Fallujah in 1949. Darth Vader also appears in the same art series as does Yoda. Shaweesh says he put Yoda next to King Faisal as he signed the UN Charter in 1945 because, like King Faisal, he was "wise, strong and calm"

The artist, Abdullah Al Shehri - who mixes pop culture icons into historic photographs, says he has no idea how it ended up in the text book. "I am the one who designed it, but I am not the one who put it in the book."

Saudi education minister Ahmed Al-Eissa apologized on Twitter for the mistake.

“The Ministry of Education regrets the inadvertent error,” Saudi Education Minister Ahmed al-Eissa said on Twitter.

He said the ministry had begun withdrawing the textbook and printing a corrected version, as well as forming a legal committee to determine the source of the error.