© Reuters

Saudi Cleric Says Women's Brains Get 'A Quarter The Size' Of Men's

by
Fatimah Mazhar
It all started with Saad al-Hijri asking what the traffic department would do it if it discovered a man with only half a brain.

A top cleric in Saudi Arabia got banned from all religious activities after he suggested women shouldn't be allowed to drive because they have smaller brains than men.

In a video lecture, Saad al-Hijri, who is the head of fatwas (religious legal opinions) in the Asir governorate, was discussing driving licenses and quipped if the traffic department would give it to a man with only half a brain.

“Would it give him a license or not? It would not," he said. "So how can it give it to a woman when she has only half?”

Read More
Saudi Grand Mufti Doesn’t Want Women To Drive For Their Own Good

And al-Hijri didn't stop there.

“If she goes to the market she loses another half. What is left? A quarter ... We demand the traffic department check because she is not suitable to drive and she has only a quarter.”

Such sexist comments coming from a religious cleric in Saudi Arabia are not surprising since the country is the only one in the world where women are not allowed to drive.

Women in the ultra-conservative Gulf kingdom, among many other things, need a male guardian or a chauffeur in order to travel in a car.

However, what is surprising is that al-Hijri was suspended for his comments. In the past, Saudi clerics have been stating various sexist - and nonsensical - reasons for not allowing women to drive, one going as far as to suggest that driving might damage a woman's ovaries.

Read More
Saudi Horse Trainer’s Solution To Driving Ban: Let Women Ride Horses
Tags:
arabian peninsula driving gulf war human rights saudi arabia saudi cleric saudi grand mufti saudi women sharia united arab emirates video women yemen
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.