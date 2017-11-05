Helicopter Carrying Saudi Deputy Governor Crashes Amid Royal Purge

The deputy governor of Saudi Arabia's southern Asir province and several colleagues were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Saudi state TV Ekhbariya reported.
24 hours in Saudi: Hariri resigns from Riyadh. Arrest of high-ranking officials. Helicopter "crash" killing a prince and others. Power grab?— Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) November 5, 2017
Local newspaper Okaz reported the helicopter went down while the officials were taking a tour of an area near the coast in Asir, which borders Yemen.
The reports did not elaborate on the cause of the crash.
Without doubt a coup is taking place in Saudi Arabia. Royal arrests and now a "helicopter crash" killing a senior prince. #SaudiArabia— George Galloway (@georgegalloway) November 5, 2017
#Saudi Prince Mansour died in a helicopter crash w 7 other senior officials including Asir police chief near Abha https://t.co/8nfxi92594— SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) November 5, 2017
