Helicopter Carrying Saudi Deputy Governor Crashes Amid Royal Purge

The deputy governor of Saudi Arabia's southern Asir province and several colleagues were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Saudi state TV Ekhbariya reported.

24 hours in Saudi: Hariri resigns from Riyadh. Arrest of high-ranking officials. Helicopter "crash" killing a prince and others. Power grab? — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) November 5, 2017

Local newspaper Okaz reported the helicopter went down while the officials were taking a tour of an area near the coast in Asir, which borders Yemen.

The reports did not elaborate on the cause of the crash.

Without doubt a coup is taking place in Saudi Arabia. Royal arrests and now a "helicopter crash" killing a senior prince. #SaudiArabia — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) November 5, 2017

#Saudi Prince Mansour died in a helicopter crash w 7 other senior officials including Asir police chief near Abha https://t.co/8nfxi92594 — SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) November 5, 2017

