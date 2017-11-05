Helicopter Carrying Saudi Deputy Governor Crashes Amid Royal Purge

by
Reuters
The deputy governor of Saudi Arabia's southern Asir province and several colleagues were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Saudi state TV Ekhbariya reported.

 

Local newspaper Okaz reported the helicopter went down while the officials were taking a tour of an area near the coast in Asir, which borders Yemen.

The reports did not elaborate on the cause of the crash.

 

 

Banner, Thumbnail credit: Thomson Reuters

