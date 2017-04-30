Saudi Man Arrested Over Snapchat Of Perfume Bottle Resembling Whiskey

The Saudi police spotted the Snapchat photo on the internet and immediately launched an investigation after which they were able to identify the man who posted it.

A Saudi man’s innocuous prank landed him in hot water after he was arrested for taking a photo perfume bottle and sharing it on Snapchat.

The packaging of King Chivas perfume closely resembles a Scotch whisky bottle. The Snapchat user took a photo of the new bottle near a police patrol car parked at a petrol station in Riyadh as a joke.

However, Gulf News reports the social media post “was seen as a challenge to the police in Saudi Arabia,” where consuming and trading liquor is strictly prohibited.

The man has been identified only as a Saudi national in his 30s.

“He was held at the police station where the mobile he used to take the Snapchat was confiscated,” the spokesperson added. “He will be referred to the public prosecution in Riyadh in application of the anti-cybercrime law.”

The punishment for being caught with liquor can be very harsh. In fact, a couple of years ago, a Briton spent more than a year in prison and faced the possibility of 360 lashes over possession of homemade wine.