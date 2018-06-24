Saudi Man Cancels Wedding Because His Bride Wanted To Drive

While the groundbreaking changes signify - belated and much-needed - progress in Saudi Arabia, women in the conservative kingdom still have to fight more fights.

A few weeks ago, Saudi Arabia pleasantly shocked the world after announcing to lift its unofficial, yet harshly-enforced, ban on female drivers.

As per Saudi King Salman's royal decree, the order will be implemented by June 24, 2018.

However, while the groundbreaking change signifies - belated and much-needed - progress in the patriarchal conservative Islamic kingdom, women's rights still have a long way to go.

For instance, just recently, a Saudi man reportedly canceled his wedding because the father of the bride had requested him to allow his daughter to drive after marriage.

Although the groom had agreed on a dowry settlement of 40,000 riyals (nearly USD10,666) as well as the fact that his wife would work after marriage, the driving license turned out to be a deal-breaker for him.

Read More The Only Place In Saudi Arabia Where Women Can Drive

He refused to accept the demand and called off the wedding just minutes before the ceremony.

In Saudi Arabia, the law subjects women to live under the thumb of a male guardian, whose approval to make the most basic decisions is needed.

The Gulf kingdom was, up until last month, the only country in the world that penalized female drivers. But as the country is moving away from an oil-dependent economy and introducing reforms in order to not to alienate Western allies, the move to allow women take the wheel was not only over-due, it was necessary.

It's not clear if the women will be required a male guardian to accompany them during driving or not.

Read More Uber Is Inadvertently Promoting The Saudi Driving Ban Against Women

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters