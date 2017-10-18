Saudi Preacher Says Women Instigate Men To Rape Them

"Look at the woman in this video," Ahmed bin Saad al Qarni claims in a video posted on Twitter. "She made the men go mad. Don't blame men."

A controversial Saudi preacher has set off a social media firestorm after sharing a thread of tweets that suggest "women instigate men to rape and assault them."

While sharing a video of Saudi women getting into a man's car, Ahmed bin Saad al Qarni said women's actions are the reason men sexually assault them.

"Yes, women are the cause of adultery and sexual harassment," he wrote. "Look at the woman in this video, she made the men go mad. Don't blame men.

"If he rapes her, she'll come home crying over her dignity," he told his over 66,000 followers on Twitter.

As if this wasn't offensive enough, he went on to suggest women who step outside the kitchen in full make-up are looking to instigate men.

"A woman who leaves her house wearing make-up and perfume is an adulteress. A good woman who's wearing a kitchen apron will never leave her house looking like that. Don't blame men."

As shocking as it may be, such sexist rhetoric coming from a Saudi preacher is not surprising. Just in September, Saad al-Hijri, a top cleric in the conservative Islamic kingdom, was suspended from all religious activities after he suggested women shouldn't be allowed to drive because they have smaller brains than men.

Saad al Qarni's comments come a little over a month after Saudi King Salman ordered the criminalization of sexual harassment.

“Considering the dangers sexual harassment poses and its negative impact on the individual," read the royal decree. "The family and society along with its contradiction of Islamic principles, our customs and traditions … the ministry shall prepare a draft law to tackle sexual harassment.”

While stressing on the need of anti-harassment laws in Saudi Arabia, Khaled Al-Qahtani wrote in the Saudi Gazette,

"A study on a sample of Saudi women aged between 18 to 48 revealed that 78 percent have been subjected to sexual harassment. Ranging from being physically touched to “tarqim”, passing on a phone number. The figure increased by 11.6 percent in 2016 compared to 2014."

