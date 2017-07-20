Saudi Prince Arrested After Viral Videos Show Him Assaulting Citizens

A disturbing video emerged online showing a Saudi prince physically harming Saudi citizens. He was arrested on King Salman’s orders.

In a blatant display of power abuse, a Saudi prince was seen in video footage brutally beating up other citizens.

Uproar ensued after videos shared on social media websites showed Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz holding a rifle against a man who has a look of fear on his face. He can be seen pleading while being subjected to the prince’s abusive behavior. In another instance, the prince can be seen assaulting a man as he firsts pushes him on the sofa and then beats him up repeatedly.

Another one shows the Saudi royal, a descendant of the founder of the country, cursing at a man for reportedly parking his car in front of a house. The man was bleeding badly from his head, yet the prince kept abusing him. Two women are threatened with a rifle in the footage as well.

King Salman issued an immediate arrest warrant for the prince and the imprisonment of all those who participated with him in abusive behavior toward citizens, reported Al Arabiya.

The order also stated steps will also be taken to prevent any deviant behavior in the kingdom and to maintain the security of the state, including protection of citizens and residents rights. King Salman also urged the citizens to monitor everything around them and report immediately if they witness or discover exploitation of status or abuse of power.

A video shows the shameless prince being escorted by Saudi police in handcuffs.

WATCH: The moment a Saudi Prince got arrested after an immediate order from #KingSalman for abusive behavior https://t.co/5kFZNN0VEs pic.twitter.com/8O4Vvc4PqH — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 20, 2017

Though the royals enjoy the utmost power over people in the kingdom, they can still be prosecuted by the courts for infringements of law. Last October, the king executed a prince for fatally shooting another man.

While many citizens have lauded the king for his decision, others are critical that other examples of this behavior happen regularly but aren't recorded, and therefore aren't punished.

Read More Saudi Man Faces Jail For Saying Women Should Not Be Controlled By Men

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst, File Photo