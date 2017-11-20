130 Children Die Every Day In This Country As The World Looks On

Nearly, 50,000 children will have died of "preventable" causes by the end of the year. The U.N. is pleading for a solution. Will Saudi Arabia listen?

An estimated 130 Yemeni children die every single day as a result of the Saudi-led coalition war that started in March 2015.

In its latest report, Save the Children stated Saudi Arabia's conflict with suspected Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen is expected to increase the death rate among children.

However, the alarming statistics have not been enough to convince the Gulf kingdom to end its blockade that has cut off supplies of fuel, forcing pumping stations to shut down in what is already one of the poorest countries in the otherwise mostly oil-rich Arabian Peninsula.

The Saudi-led coalition enforced a total blockade after a ballistic missile was allegedly launched from Yemen near Riyadh's international airport on Nov. 4. The reprisal stopped desperately needed food and aid to Yemenis, who are expected to experience the world's worst famine crisis in decades.

Under mounting pressure from human rights groups, Riyadh reopened some Yemeni airports and seaports just five days later to allow humanitarian aid access to the country. However, it wouldn't be enough to help 2.5 million Yemenis, who now lack access to clean water amidst what has been billed history's worst cholera outbreak.

Read More How The US Helped Saudi Arabia Create A Humanitarian Crisis In Yemen

The Saudi-led war in Yemen has taken a particularly devastating toll on Yemen's children. Nearly 385,000 children are additionally suffering from severe acute malnutrition, according to the United Nations. Millions have been affected by school closures.

It's not just Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies that are responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen. The United Kingdom and United States are equally responsible as they have been providing Riyadh with military intelligence and weapons to fight Houthi rebels.

All in all, over the past two years, over 10,000 people were killed and 3 million displaced amid the coalition's air campaign.

Read More Image Of Injured Yemeni Girl Sparks Online Campaign Against War

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters