Scaramucci Post Gives Holocaust Deniers A Voice With Offensive Tweet

Anthony Scaramucci's new "media" project tweeted out a poll encouraging users to debate how many Jews died during the Holocaust. Amid criticism, it was removed.

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as President Donald Trump’s communications director for less than two weeks this summer, is embarking on a new media publication that he’s calling the “Scaramucci Post.” So far, just like his infamous tenure with the White House, it’s not off to a great start.

The Twitter profile for the Scaramucci Post issued out a tweet Tuesday morning graciously asking its followers a simple question: how many Jews died during the Holocaust? Users could select four choices, ranging between “more than 5 million” to “less than 1 million.”

The question is, of course, offensive for many reasons. For starters, it gives Holocaust deniers the opportunity to skew the results of the poll, giving them undeserved legitimacy and possibly influencing the opinions of ignorant observers.

The poll also disregards that the answer is not dependent on the attitudes of its respondents: the number of Jewish victims during the Holocaust, estimated to be between 5 and 7 million, is well-documented (in total, around 11 million people died during the Holocaust). For a “media company” like the Scaramucci Post to put out a poll offering other options is disingenuous, and allows incorrect opinions to “compete” against the correct answer.

The account later deleted the tweet, but still attempted to justify the question as a thought exercise meant to highlight ignorance on the issue.

This poll was put up by @lancelaifer without consulting @Scaramucci who is traveling in London.

The head of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt responded to the poll shortly after it was removed. “[It] was clearly insensitive and could play into the hands of Holocaust deniers,” he said, according to the Hill. “We are glad The Scaramucci Post took it down.”

The Holocaust poll wasn’t the only controversial tweet sent out by the Scaramucci Post Tuesday morning — the account also tweeted out a picture of a child in an Anne Frank Halloween costume, simply asking its followers for their “thoughts” on the idea of kids dressing up as her.

It’s clear that whoever is running the social media accounts of “the Mooch’s” new media company has a fixation on the Holocaust. But rather than promoting fact-based reporting and reinforcing information that is truthful about one of the most horrendous events of the 20th century, the Scaramucci Post is instead promulgating the false beliefs of deniers as legitimate opinion. A real media company would never stoop to that level.

