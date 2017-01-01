Former Trump Campaign Chair Charged With Sex Trafficking Of A Minor

The sex trafficking allegedly took place in 2016 while Nolan served as the chair of the commander-in-chief’s campaign in Campbell County, KY.

Tim Nolan — a former judge in Campbell County, Kentucky, and a school board member who also served as Trump campaign chair in Campbell County — is charged with three felonies involving children, including human trafficking.

Nolan faces charges of human trafficking of a minor, felony inducing a minor to engage in sex and giving alcohol to a minor. The sex trafficking allegedly took place in 2016 while Nolan served as the chair of the commander-in-chief’s campaign in Campbell County, KY.

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton 59% to 35% in the county. Voters also elected Nolan.

Campbell County Police investigated the alleged sex crimes. According to records, Nolan "knowingly induced, assisted or caused" a child under age 18 to "engage in illegal sexual activity" and he gave alcohol to the minor.

"It’s not what we expected from somebody like that, (someone who's) known in the community and everything," lamented Jeryl Smith of Grants Lick, Kentucky. "You're thinking, 'Is this real, is this for sure? Did this really happen?' Then when you find he really has been charged. I'm kind of nauseated about it. It’s sickening."

The 70-year-old also made headlines last year after being accused of posing in a Ku Klux Klan outfit in a photo posted on social media. Despite the scandals, the media mogul didn’t remove Nolan from the campaign.

Campbell County Schools released a statement following the controversy explaining they were "immensely troubled and saddened to hear of the arrest of Mr. Nolan and grieve as a district for those impacted."

Judge Elizabeth Chandler in Boone County District Court ordered Nolan to wear an ankle monitor and stopped him from having any kind of contact with the alleged victims and family after being released on a $50,000 bond.

The state’s Special Prosecution Division is now handling Nolan’s case, the office of Attorney General Andy Beshear stated that, “a core mission of Beshear’s is to bring justice to the victims of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking.”