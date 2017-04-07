School Officer Hits Teen So Hard He Knocks His Tooth Out

“How hard does a person have to hit a child to knock their tooth completely out of their mouth?” the teen’s attorney asked rhetorically following the assault.

A 14-year-old boy’s tooth was allegedly knocked out of his mouth by a police officer who patrols his high school located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Woodland Hills High School incident took place after student Queshawn Wade was accused of stealing a cell phone from another student and was subsequently questioned by resource officer Steve Shaulis.

According to The Root, the conversation between Wade and Shaulis went south when the officer called the boy a homophobic slur.

Shaulis allegedly punched the student and threw him across the room. In addition to his tooth being knocked out, Wade also suffered a visible cut on his cheek.

“How hard does a person have to hit a child to knock their tooth completely out of their mouth?” said the boy’s attorney, Todd Hollis. “What does a child have to do to justify that response?”

The school principal, Kevin Murray — who recently found himself in hot water after a recording showed him threatening a special needs student — allegedly witnessed at least part of the encounter between Wade and Shaulis. However, Murray's attorney maintains he had nothing to do with the altercation, according to The Root.

“I don’t care if he stole the cell phone; I don’t care if the cell phone comes back missing,” Hollis said. “It does not justify getting his teeth knocked out of his mouth.

“He was punched in the teeth, which is where his tooth fell out, and then he was placed on his stomach where he was later arrested and handcuffed,” the attorney added. “At this point, we don’t know what the charges are. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.”

Regardless of whatever offense Wade committed, an adult assaulting a minor in this way is absolutely unacceptable and inexcusable. This incident represents the very excessive force that has resulted in the countless untimely deaths of unarmed minorities.

Hollis is calling for the school district to release the video footage from the campus’s surveillance cameras, which he says should have captured at least some of the incident.

“If you have nothing to hide, you should show everything,” he said. “I could care less about the phone. The issue here right now is the assault of this young man.”

Wade is lucky to have an attorney fighting relentlessly on his behalf to make sure the officer is held accountable for his misconduct.

