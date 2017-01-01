Schwarzenegger Sends Reminder To Neo-Nazis: ‘Your Heroes Are Losers’

"There are not two sides to bigotry, there are not two sides to hatred," said Arnold Schwarzenegger to President Donald Trump in a new video for ATTN:.

Actor and former California Gov., Arnold Schwarzenegger, has made no attempt to hide his opposition to President Donald Trump. In fact, both men have criticized and slammed each other on more than one occasion via social media.

However, ATTN: has released a new video featuring Schwarzenegger in which he schools Trump on how to properly condemn white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

"There are not two sides to bigotry, there are not two sides to hatred," Schwarzenegger asserts, referencing Trump’s press conference in which he placed blame for Charlottesville on “both sides.”

The Austria-born celebrity turned politician then offered to help write Trump’s speech for him to clearly denounce the hate groups that took part in the “Unite the Right” rally. "As president of the United States and as a Republican, I reject the support of white supremacists,” Schwarzenegger said.

“The country that defeated Hitler's armies is no place for Nazi flags. The party of Lincoln won't stand with those who carry the battle flag of the failed Confederacy,” he continued.

In an unexpected twist of humor, Schwarzenegger addresses a Trump bobblehead after reciting his suggested speech and asked, “Was that that difficult?” Then he added, laughing, "You see, I told you.”

In addition to his criticism of Trump’s response, Schwarzenegger directly addressed the white supremacists to remind them, “Your heroes are losers.”

“Believe me, I know the original Nazis. I was born in Austria in 1947, shortly after the Second World War, and growing up I was surrounded by broken men," he continued. "Men who came home from the war filled with shrapnel and guilt, men who were misled into a losing ideology. And I can tell you that these ghosts that you idolize spent the rest of their lives living in shame. And right now, they're resting in hell.”

He challenged viewers to use the power of their voices “for something good,” and encouraged everyone who stands against hate to donate money to an anti-hate group.

After announcing that he has already donated $100,000 to the Simon Wiesenthal Center Schwarzenegger said, "I hope you will join me by supporting your favorite anti-hate organization."

"Let's all commit right now to leaving the terrible ghosts of the past in the trash heap of history," he concluded. "That's where they belong….Let's terminate hate."

Trump hasn't responded to the now-viral clip as of yet, but we are willing to bet a Twitter tantrum full of petulant insults are headed Schwarzenegger's way.

