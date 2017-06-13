© Flickr, Vašek Vinklát

Scientists May Have Found 8th Wonder Of The World In New Zealand

by
Kathleen Wong
New Zealand could get more beautiful. Scientists believe the Pink and White Terraces, which are the eighth natural wonder of the world, are hidden beneath ash.

New Zealand is already known to be an astoundingly beautiful place. Just consider Milford Sound, Abel Tasman National Park, and Tongariro National Park, to name a few. 

Milford Sound, New Zealand

But after being buried in up to 40 feet of ash and mud from a volcanic eruption 131 years ago, scientists in New Zealand may have rediscovered the eighth natural wonder of the world, The Guardian reported.

Read More: 7 Views From Some Of The Hardest Places To Get To In The World

It's called the Pink and White Terraces and they're majestically colored cascading pools near Lake Rotomahana on the country's North Island, USA Today reported. They're also known as the "fountain of the clouded sky" and the "tattooed rock." 

They get their color and shape from the buildup of the silica-rich deposits (a type of quartz) from the geothermal springs.

An oil painting of the Pink and White Terraces

Using the field diaries of geologist Ferdinand von Hochstetter, which dates back to before the 1886 Mt. Tarawera eruption, the researchers were able to track down the likely location of the terraces.  

White Terraces painting

Other research presumes that the terraces were totally destroyed in the eruption, but these scientists think otherwise. They believe the wonder can be restored so that the public can view them once again, The New Zealand Herald reported. 

As if we needed another reason to visit New Zealand... 

via GIPHY

Read More: New Zealand’s Hobbit Mania- The Middle Earth Rejoices

Thumbnail/Banner image credit: Flickr user Vašek Vinklát

Tags:
eighth wonder of the world mount tarawera natural wonders natural wonders of world new zealand north island new zealand pink and white terrace pink and white terraces travel volcano wonder of the world
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.