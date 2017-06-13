Scientists May Have Found 8th Wonder Of The World In New Zealand

New Zealand could get more beautiful. Scientists believe the Pink and White Terraces, which are the eighth natural wonder of the world, are hidden beneath ash.

New Zealand is already known to be an astoundingly beautiful place. Just consider Milford Sound, Abel Tasman National Park, and Tongariro National Park, to name a few.

But after being buried in up to 40 feet of ash and mud from a volcanic eruption 131 years ago, scientists in New Zealand may have rediscovered the eighth natural wonder of the world, The Guardian reported.

It's called the Pink and White Terraces and they're majestically colored cascading pools near Lake Rotomahana on the country's North Island, USA Today reported. They're also known as the "fountain of the clouded sky" and the "tattooed rock."

They get their color and shape from the buildup of the silica-rich deposits (a type of quartz) from the geothermal springs.

Using the field diaries of geologist Ferdinand von Hochstetter, which dates back to before the 1886 Mt. Tarawera eruption, the researchers were able to track down the likely location of the terraces.

Other research presumes that the terraces were totally destroyed in the eruption, but these scientists think otherwise. They believe the wonder can be restored so that the public can view them once again, The New Zealand Herald reported.

As if we needed another reason to visit New Zealand...

