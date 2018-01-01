GOP: ISIS, Not A Domestic Terorrist, Perpetrated Las Vegas Shooting

Scott Perry doesn't want to acknowledge a domestic terrorist is responsible for the worst mass shooting in America's history.

A Republican lawmaker channeled an insane conspiracy theory, according to which the United States' worst mass shooting was not the work of Stephen Paddock.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) appeared on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News and bizarrely accused a foreign terrorist group of committing the Las Vegas massacre in October that left 58 people dead.

“I smell a rat like a lot of Americans. Nothing’s adding up," he said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Perry claimed to have “credible evidence" that would prove that the militant Islamic group, Islamic States, aka ISIS, was behind the deadliest attack in U.S. history.

"It’s been four months, as you said, the man’s dead, they said he’s a lone gunman, lone shooter, yet we can’t get the autopsy results,” Perry continued.

“But even more troubling than that, I’ve been made aware of what I believe to be credible evidence, credible information, regarding terrorist infiltration through the southern border regarding this incident,” he said.

Perry did not share any sort of evidence, if it even exists, whatsoever, but said the ISIS had warned multiple times last year it would attack Las Vegas.

He claimed to personally have information about “terrorist infiltration through the southern border.”

“Let’s face it, ISIS, twice before the attack, warned the U.S. they would attack Las Vegas… and then after the attack claimed responsibility four times. Perry said. “Meanwhile, the local law enforcement investigative services are telling us there is no terrorist connection.”

The attorney for the massacre victims, Catherine Lombardo, questioned Perry’s information and told him it was “irresponsible” for the congressman to make those allegations without evidence.

“The FBI and Las Vegas metro police department have been conducting investigation. We see no evidence of a terrorist attack,” she said.

Perry's baseless claims also undermine the fact that Paddock is a white, U.S.-born-and-bred citizen who committed mass murder.

Although Paddock has not been charged with terrorism and the motive of his crime is still unknown, he has been called a "lone wolf" - a commonly-used term that is almost always used in incidents involving white perpetrators.

Right-wing extremists, especially white supremacists, were responsible for far more murders in the country over the past decade than any other extremist group.

