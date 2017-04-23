Is Fox News full off sexist male hosts? After Bill O’Reilly was recently let go, a woman has accused Sean Hannity of pressuring her into sex.

Sean Hannity has become the latest Fox News celebrity to be accused of sexual harassment.

A former Fox News contribute, Debbie Schlussel has just stepped forward accusing host Sean Hannity of pressuring her into “accompany him to his hotel room for sex.”

The woman who appeared on the Pat Campbell radio show said she and Hannity attended a live taping together in Detroit after which the show host tried to take her back to his hotel room.

“This kind of stuff is all over the place at Fox News and anything that has to do with Sean Hannity,” she said. She also added that Hannity never invited her back on his show after she rejected him.

“I wasn’t booked on his show again, and he called me and yelled at me,” Schlussel said. “It was made clear to me that I didn’t go back to his hotel with him after. I got a very weird feeling about the whole thing, and I kind of knew I wouldn’t be back on his show.”

Responding to the claims, Hannity has issued a stern statement denying the allegations. “LET ME BE CLEAR – THE COMMENTS ABOUT ME ON A RADIO SHOW THIS WEEK by this individual are 100% false and a complete fabrication,” he said in a statement to The Blaze.

Hannity also claimed he has retained “a team of some of the finest and toughest lawyers in the country” to lay out “the legal course of action we will be taking against this individual.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Schlussel and Hannity have clashed. Seven years ago, the woman accused the Fox News host and the Freedom Alliance, a charity raising money for wounded veterans of barely donating any of the millions of dollars raised for vets and their families. She also claimed Hannity was obtaining expensive private jet travel service, “fleets” of luxury SUVs and several suites in high priced hotels from the charity. However, just a day after the original post came out in the open, the Freedom Alliance released a statement disputing the claims. “Sean gets nothing from Freedom Alliance except our gratitude for his personal generosity and for all he has done to help the troops and our organization,” it read.

Only time will determine whether Schlussel’s claims of Hannity’s sexual harassment are true, or if they’re just another attempt at defaming the Fox News host.