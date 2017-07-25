Sean Hannity's Attempt To Bash Jake Tapper On Twitter Fails Perfectly

While on air, the Fox News anchor tried to rally the haters and cause CNN's Jake Tapper some pain. It couldn't have gone better for Tapper.

On Monday night, Fox News anchor and conservative pundit Sean Hannity urged his viewers to tweet their criticisms to "fake news Jake Tapper." People tweeted, but they weren't the vicious attacks Hannity likely craved. In fact, Twitter turned into a veritable Tapper love fest.

Hannity spent much of his segment trashing Tapper and CNN anchor Brian Selter.

"You can call out fake news right at the source," Hannity said. "For example, you can tell fake news Jake Tapper exactly what you think of his interview with Anthony Scaramucci. You can do it on Twitter."

It's the kind of petty, mean-spirited move one would expect from Hannity, a man whose style of reporting recently led to the walk-back of a prestigious award. Some even speculate that a heated Twitter exchange between Tapper and Hannity over the revocation of that award is what motivated the Fox News anchor's attack, as CNN's reporting on the incident was something he took issue with.

Instead of inspiring right-leaning trolls though, Hannity's call to arms actually bolstered support for Tapper and CNN. Furthermore, many of these tweets had little good to say about Hannity himself.

I've been told @seanhannity wants everyone to tweet their thoughts about @jaketapper.



I think he's a journalist.



I think Sean is a hack. — Ben (@BenHowe) July 25, 2017

A few words on @jaketapper as requested by @seanhannity:

Jake is an upstanding journalist with an admiration for truth and disdain for spin — Donald L. Ramsey III (@_DonaldLee_) July 25, 2017

Thank you, @jaketapper, for your work battling for facts in a world where @seanhannity has a platform — Mike Ferguson (@Mik3Ferguson) July 25, 2017

Hey @seanhannity, we think @jaketapper is a great real-news journalist. That’s why he won our most prestigious award https://t.co/yFEEcANNbv — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 25, 2017

I’m a conservative, and I think @jaketapper is one of the best in the business. Tough on Obama and tough on Trump. THAT’S fair and balanced. — Autumn Price (@AutumnDawnPrice) July 25, 2017

Taking you live to @seanhannity this morning after his attempt to mass troll @jaketapper blew up in his face. pic.twitter.com/psXqfuoEna — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 25, 2017

@jaketapper You post pictures of dogs. You'll always be good with me, Jake.



CC:@seanhannity — Nate (@Nate_Allbomb) July 25, 2017

Amid tweets covering far more important things, Tapper took a moment to acknowledge the explosion of compliments on Twitter and toss a small jab in Hannity's direction.

I don't think that one turned out the way he intended. Thanks, everyone. Very kind of you. pic.twitter.com/7ANilJ6scE — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 25, 2017

News shouldn't be a below-the-belt battle between journalists, but with Fox News louder than ever, sometimes things get unnecessarily ugly. Thankfully, the majority of people on Twitter took this as an opportunity to remind Hannity that picking fights over the internet does not a journalist make.

However, it does reveal Hannity to be a very small man.

