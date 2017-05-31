© Reuters

Sean Spicer Has Bizarre Explanation For Trump's 'Covfefe' Tweet

by
editors
It’s just another day in the White House and Sean Spicer is desperately trying to tell the world that Trump and a group of people actually know what “covfefe” means.

In the early hours of May 31, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to say something about the negative press. But this is what his tweet looked like, thanks to an epic typo.

 

Needless to say, social media users went crazy trying to decipher what the president was trying to say. While people made jokes of the word and used it in various sentences to poke fun at the POTUS, the tweet got no clarifications and remained just where it was, for several hours,  without even being deleted.

However, now White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is denying that the tweet was actually a typo, and is arguing that the social media post was very much made on purpose and delivered a message to a certain group of people.

In a press briefing, Spicer when probed about the tweet said “The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant” when he tweeted “covfefe” at 12:06 a.m. Reporters burst out laughing at what they had just heard.

So, firstly if Spicer was joking, his tone certainly didn’t make that apparent. But what is more concerning is that if he wasn’t joking, what is “covfefe” the code word for? Also, if the tweet really was intended for a “small group of people” why was it deleted in the morning.

Trump, then embarrassed by his own acts in a desperate attempt to cover up, tweeted:

 

While a lot of hilarious comments poured in on  this tweet too, given the president’s troubled relationship with the press, the right answer for what “covefefe” really means would likely be “coverage”; given the “negative press coverage.”

 

 

 

 

 

