Sean Spicer Couldn’t Even Name One Legislative Win By Trump

We are all as uninformed as White House press secretary Sean Spicer when it comes to naming President Donald Trump’s victories.

While the-commander-in-chief brags about his achievements, his secretary couldn’t even name one when questioned about the president’s legislative win— simply because they don’t exist.

“Looking ahead of the 100-day mark and setting aside executive orders, can you say what the single piece of legislation that you are proudest you got through the Congress that was on the president’s agenda?” questioned a journalist at the White House press briefing.

Spicer took a deep breath, and then told the entire world how clueless he was when it comes to naming his president’s legislative achievements.

“Well, a few things on that. Number one, we’re not done. We’ve got a little ways before we hit the 100-day mark. So I think what you’ve seen out of this White House is a very robust agenda of activity,” he said.

And then, instead of answering the question, he first dodged a simple query which could have actually made the Trump administration look good for once (had they actually ever achieved a legislative victory). Then, he brought Trump administration's favorite talking point of the president’s failed executive orders in the conversation — even though that is exactly what the journalist asked him to refute.

“There’s a lot of executive orders that I think the president’s been pleased with, not only what they’ve done or what they will do, but what they’ve done. When you look at immigration in particular, we see a fairly significant drop at the border. I think on jobs, there’s been a lot of activity that we’ve been very proud to see. American manufacturing and job creation. But then there’s pieces like what we did today, that I think if you’re a veteran who served our country, to know that you have additional options to get health care in a timely manner, or not just — but a geographically friendly manner so you’re not driving hours is very helpful and a strong symbol of how we treat our veterans.”

Suffice to say, the press secretary was, as usual, totally incoherent. Spicer didn’t even make an attempt to spare a minute and talk about something significant; he didn’t even try to spin the question. And how could he? Trump administration is still bearing the brunt of their bragged-about failed health care bill.