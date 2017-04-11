Pelosi, Anne Frank Center Want Spicer Fired For Downplaying Holocaust

“While Jewish families across America celebrate Passover, the chief spokesman of this White House is downplaying the horror of the Holocaust,” Nancy Pelosi said.

Unsurprisingly, the thoroughly incompetent White House press secretary Sean Spicer has put his foot in his mouth again.

While answering a question about Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s chemical attack on civilians last week, Spicer actually praised Hitler.

"You had someone as despicable as Hitler, who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons," Spicer said.

When a journalist pointed out that millions of Jews were killed in gas chambers during Nazi Germany, Spicer tried to clarify his statement — and in doing so, made his blunder even worse.

“He brought them into the Holocaust centers, I understand that. I was saying in the way that Assad used them where he went into town, dropped them into the middle of town.”

Understandably, his abysmally insensitive remarks caused a furor, so much so that politicians and civil rights activists are now calling for him to be fired.

House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi demanded President Donald Trump fire his press secretary for “minimizing” the Holocaust.

“While Jewish families across America celebrate Passover, the chief spokesman of this White House is downplaying the horror of the Holocaust,” the Democratic congresswoman said in the statement.

“Sean Spicer must be fired, and the president must immediately disavow his spokesman's statements,” she added. “Either he is speaking for the president, or the president should have known better than to hire him.”

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect also condemned Spicer for denying the Holocaust. In a statement posted on Twitter, CEO Steven Goldstein noted the ongoing Jewish holiday of Passover and called the press secretary’s remarks an “evil slur.”

“On Passover no less, Sean Spicer has engaged in Holocaust denial, the most offensive form of fake news imaginable, by denying Hitler gassed millions of Jews to death," Goldstein wrote. "Spicer's statement is the most evil slur upon a group of people we have ever heard from a White House press secretary. Sean Spicer now lacks the integrity to serve as White House press secretary, and President Trump must fire him at once.”

I live to watch Melissa McCarthy imitate Sean Spicer, but I don't want to laugh this one off...I want him gone. #FireSpicer — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) April 11, 2017

If Spicer isn't gone by tomorrow, all WH correspondents should rise and leave as soon as he takes the podium. #FireSpicer — The Resistance JC (@BasementJC) April 11, 2017

It seems impossible that anyone would defend Spicer over this unforgivable gaffe. But sadly, they are doing so.

“He's got the hardest job in communications, probably internationally. And he's under fire from the most brutal and, in many cases, dishonest White House media in modern times,” former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo said. “If the straight shooters in the room don't cut him some slack on simple mistakes like this one, then it's on them, not him.”

In an ironic twist, the Republican also lashed out at Anne Frank on Twitter.

.@AnneFrankCenter You are dishonoring the legacy of your namesake joining in blatant partisan sniping. Step away from the mic. https://t.co/ELsiIOfW2w — That Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) April 11, 2017

Roger Stone, a Trump confidante also dismissed the condemnations saying it was “an honest mistake” from a person who “just doesn’t know history.”

In fact, Barry Bennett, a Trump adviser, actually praised Spicer.

"Sean is a very bright guy, and it's the toughest job in the world. He's got people pointing pens and pads at him at the front, and pitchforks at the back. So put yourself on a short leash."

He also had some words of advice for the press secretary.

“There are no comparisons to Hitler. You should just wipe that right out of your vocabulary," Bennett said by phone Tuesday afternoon. “You have to resist the temptation to talk about things you're not prepared to talk about," Bennett said, and "be willing not to give the media what they want.”

At least part of what Bennett said is sound. Spicer should certainly keep his mouth shut about things he has no knowledge of.

Having said that, it is extremely irresponsible of Trump to keep a press secretary who is so ill-informed about things which even an elementary school child has knowledge of. Spicer may certainly have the “toughest job” in the world but that’s even more reason for Trump to place someone with sound intellect in the position — something which Spicer clearly lacks.

It’s way overdue for Sean Spicer to step down.