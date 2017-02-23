Sean Spicer Exploits Jimmy Kimmel’s Moving Plea On Health Care

“We share that concern for the Kimmel’s child as well as any child that needs care,” Spicer said as he shamelessly twisted Kimmel’s words for the White House’s own agenda.

Sean Spicer has joined the list of politicians weighing in on Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional plea for health care reforms — and as usual, the White House has hijacked the comedian’s words to serve it’s own agenda.

Jimmy Kimmel revealed Monday night that his newborn son suffered a heart defect and was rushed into an emergency, open-heart surgery. During his heartbreaking recount, the late night show host begged for a nonpartisan approach to health care reforms, especially when it comes to people with preexisting conditions like his son.

“Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there was a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance because you had a preexisting condition,” Kimmel had said. “If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. I think that’s something that whether you’re a Republican or a democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right? I mean, we do.”

“No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life,” he added.

Kimmel’s words were especially opportune because currently Republicans are pushing Congress to allow states to waive coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

However, on Wednesday night, Spicer insisted that the White House shares concern with Kimmel’s plight and that is the reason president Donald Trump is trying to replace Obamacare.

“We share that concern for the Kimmel’s child as well as any child that needs care,” Spicer said. “And it’s frankly why the president fought so hard like he did this morning to improve the bill to make sure that there was that extra layer of protection for anybody with a preexisting condition no matter their stage in life. That’s why we’re fighting so hard for this.”

He also called for unions between the Republicans and Democrats but in the same breath bashed President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act citing it was “not doing what it’s supposed to. It’s failing.”

That’s decidedly not true. Nealry 6.4 million people signed up for Obamcare’s coverage in January 2017. That’s 400,000 more from a year ago. Also, a survey from the Pew Research Center found 54% of Americans approve of the Affordable Care Act -- the highest level ever recorded by the research agency.

The Republicans, on the other hand, seem very reluctant to pay for preexisting conditions.

Here’s what the Twitterverse has to say about Spicer’s so-called “concerns.”

