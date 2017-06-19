© Reuters

Is Sean Spicer Leaving The White House Podium?

by
editors
With reports of Sean Spicer allegedly finding a replacement for his position making headlines, here is what Americans will really miss about him if he leaves.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is reportedly leaving the White House. As per Politico and Bloomberg, the White House is reevaluating Spicer's role.

He is also, apparently, finding a replacement for his position at the press briefing room podium.

Spicer was the first one to face the music in lieu of White House’s strategies that were unfocused most of the time. He was given the gargantuan task to defend Trump’s obnoxious – and entirely false – claims, such as the one about having the largest inauguration crowd around the globe.

 However, when Spicer was missing from the White House press briefings for a long time in May, and deputy press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, covered for him, she discovered how reporters missed Spicer.

At one briefing, when she was questioned why Spicer was missing, she mentioned his role was probably getting upgraded. “It’s probably upgraded at this point given that we don’t have a communications director.”

More recently, similar rumors swirled and Spicer brushed off the reports of an alleged White House shakeup by stating that he's "right here." However, White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon, actually provided a reason as to why Spicer wasn’t speaking to the media that often.

Apparently, it was the press secretary’s weight.

When the Atlantic asked Bannon on why were Spicer’s briefings downgraded and why was he mostly off camera, “Sean got fatter,” he responded in a text message.     

Whatever the reason might be, if Spicer actually leaves, not only would the press miss his erratic performance in the briefing room, but America would also miss him.

How so?                                                                           

Several people expressed over Twitter that if the real Sean Spicer actually departs so will the Melissa McCarthy’s Spicey SNL sketches.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some even suggested the only person who should replace Spicer is McCarthy.

 

 

 

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters 

