Is Sean Spicer Leaving The White House Podium?

With reports of Sean Spicer allegedly finding a replacement for his position making headlines, here is what Americans will really miss about him if he leaves.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is reportedly leaving the White House. As per Politico and Bloomberg, the White House is reevaluating Spicer's role.

He is also, apparently, finding a replacement for his position at the press briefing room podium.

Spicer was the first one to face the music in lieu of White House’s strategies that were unfocused most of the time. He was given the gargantuan task to defend Trump’s obnoxious – and entirely false – claims, such as the one about having the largest inauguration crowd around the globe.

However, when Spicer was missing from the White House press briefings for a long time in May, and deputy press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, covered for him, she discovered how reporters missed Spicer.

At one briefing, when she was questioned why Spicer was missing, she mentioned his role was probably getting upgraded. “It’s probably upgraded at this point given that we don’t have a communications director.”

More recently, similar rumors swirled and Spicer brushed off the reports of an alleged White House shakeup by stating that he's "right here." However, White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon, actually provided a reason as to why Spicer wasn’t speaking to the media that often.

Apparently, it was the press secretary’s weight.

When the Atlantic asked Bannon on why were Spicer’s briefings downgraded and why was he mostly off camera, “Sean got fatter,” he responded in a text message.

Whatever the reason might be, if Spicer actually leaves, not only would the press miss his erratic performance in the briefing room, but America would also miss him.

How so?

Several people expressed over Twitter that if the real Sean Spicer actually departs so will the Melissa McCarthy’s Spicey SNL sketches.

The only good thing about Spicer was Melissa McCarthy — 🌈smellycat🌈 (@sallymell) June 20, 2017

Damn. Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer is the real loss here. 😢😢😢 https://t.co/6jHoxo3vXA — Apocalypse Sheela (@PettyLupone) June 20, 2017

I'm much sadder to see Melissa McCarthy as Spicer go. — Aaron Pelly (@aaronpelly) June 20, 2017

Sean Spicer is out. He failed up. Or sideways. Or down a flight of stairs. The worst part is less Melissa McCarthy. Bye bye, Spicey. pic.twitter.com/ooUuS54oQp — Superman4Revolution (@Superman4Bernie) June 20, 2017

It's really rude of the Trump Administration to take Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer from America. We have so little. We need her. — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) June 20, 2017

Some even suggested the only person who should replace Spicer is McCarthy.

The only one that can replace Sean Spicer is Melissa McCarthy. Period. pic.twitter.com/O2yfRa0ZGp — Kelly Canuck🍁 (@KellyCanuckTO) June 20, 2017

@CNNPolitics @snltrivia @McKinnonFANS I hear Trump is going to replace Sean Spicer. I vote for Melissa McCarthy!! — Trish Harman (@trishharman1) June 19, 2017

Spicer look no further than Melissa McCarthy as your replacement @Acosta https://t.co/TYfUlBmXtO — ztalpnielk (@ztalpnielk) June 20, 2017

