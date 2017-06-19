Sean Spicer Thinks Reporters At Press Briefings Want YouTube Fame

"There's a lot of them that want to become YouTube stars and ask some snarky question that's been asked eight times,” said Spicer in a recent interview.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had been missing from press briefings for quite some time. In fact, there were reports that he was probably leaving the podium to take up on off-camera duties.

However, Spicer, who has been facing (most of) the music in lieu of mostly unfocused strategies of the Trump administration, has accused the media of being the reason he is distancing himself from the public eye.

He blamed reporters for being publicity hungry and ignoring what actually matters in a recent interview on the “The Laura Ingraham Show.”

“There's a lot of them that want to become YouTube stars and ask some snarky question that’s been asked eight times,” Spicer told conservative radio host Laura Ingraham. “And that’s right, that’s their right to do that. And so there is a bit of snarkiness now with the press because, again, a lot of them are more focused about getting their clip on air than they are of actually taking the time to understand an issue.”

So, in Spicer’s mind, journalists who ask pertinent questions that are generally hedged by him want to become YouTube stars. Apparently, that is what freedom of press means to the Trump administration, which has, since the time of election campaigning, been openly anti-free speech.

Another important point to consider is that Ingraham is no regular host but a reported substitute for Spicer.

Spicer mentioned an absence of cameras actually leads to more informed discussions, rather than lack of transparency.

“The nice thing about turning the cameras off sometimes, and I find this, is that it is not ‘performance art,’ as you call it, that you end up having, I think sometimes, a more substantive discussion about actual issues,” he said.

When asked if the off-camera briefings will start to include audio, Spicer said that may be a possibility.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say.

Oh. Does the administration take issue with YouTube or reality TV show stars? I didn't realize. — Emily Sinclair (@SemiEmily) June 21, 2017

So, say, a reporter for the New York Times or Washington Post, asking tough questions, wants the credibility of YouTube stardom? Check. — Lindsay Stewart (@lindsaymstewart) June 21, 2017

Doesn't Sean know that YouTubers aren't making money on ads anymore? It's all about paid IG posts. — Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) June 21, 2017

Sean Spicer held a no camera/audio press briefing & isn't answering questions.



Apparently Trump doesn't answer to the American people. pic.twitter.com/0HjnpGCPI6 — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) June 19, 2017

Call me old fashioned but I think the White House of the United States of America should have the backbone to answer questions on camera. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017