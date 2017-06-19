© Reuters

Sean Spicer Thinks Reporters At Press Briefings Want YouTube Fame

by
editors
"There's a lot of them that want to become YouTube stars and ask some snarky question that's been asked eight times,” said Spicer in a recent interview.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had been missing from press briefings for quite some time. In fact, there were reports that he was probably leaving the podium to take up on off-camera duties.

However, Spicer, who has been facing (most of) the music in lieu of mostly unfocused strategies of the Trump administration, has accused the media of being the reason he is distancing himself from the public eye.

He blamed reporters for being publicity hungry and ignoring what actually matters in a recent interview on the “The Laura Ingraham Show.”

“There's a lot of them that want to become YouTube stars and ask some snarky question that’s been asked eight times,” Spicer told conservative radio host Laura Ingraham. “And that’s right, that’s their right to do that. And so there is a bit of snarkiness now with the press because, again, a lot of them are more focused about getting their clip on air than they are of actually taking the time to understand an issue.”

So, in Spicer’s mind, journalists who ask pertinent questions that are generally hedged by him want to become YouTube stars. Apparently, that is what freedom of press means to the Trump administration, which has, since the time of election campaigning, been openly anti-free speech.

Another important point to consider is that Ingraham is no regular host but a reported substitute for Spicer.

Spicer mentioned an absence of cameras actually leads to more informed discussions, rather than  lack of transparency.

“The nice thing about turning the cameras off sometimes, and I find this, is that it is not ‘performance art,’ as you call it, that you end up having, I think sometimes, a more substantive discussion about actual issues,” he said.

When asked if the off-camera briefings will start to include audio, Spicer said that may be a possibility.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More: Did Laura Ingraham Give A Nazi Salute At The End Of Her RNC Speech?
Tags:
donald trump journalist news press briefings press secretary publicity reporters sean spicer team trump trump administration united states washington dc white house youtube stars
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.